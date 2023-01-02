Skip to main content

Twitter LOVED Jarrett Stidham on Sunday

The former Auburn Tiger looked great in his start against the San Fransisco 49ers.

Jarrett Stidham showed he was worthy of the start in the Las Vegas Raiders' 37-34 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers. 

The former Auburn Tigers went 23 for 34 passing for 365 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He also threw two picks and added 34 yards on the ground against one of the best defenses in the NFL. 

Stidham got the start for the Raiders after Derek Carr was benched for the final two games of the season. After Stidham was traded from the New England Patriots to the Raiders in the offseason, he was the next man up. 

On Twitter, many folks, both in Auburn and NFL circles loved seeing what he was able to do on Sunday. 

January 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Twitter LOVED Jarrett Stidham on Sunday

By Zac Blackerby
