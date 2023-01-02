Twitter LOVED Jarrett Stidham on Sunday

Jarrett Stidham showed he was worthy of the start in the Las Vegas Raiders' 37-34 loss to the San Fransisco 49ers.

The former Auburn Tigers went 23 for 34 passing for 365 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He also threw two picks and added 34 yards on the ground against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Stidham got the start for the Raiders after Derek Carr was benched for the final two games of the season. After Stidham was traded from the New England Patriots to the Raiders in the offseason, he was the next man up.

On Twitter, many folks, both in Auburn and NFL circles loved seeing what he was able to do on Sunday.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch