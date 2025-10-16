Many Issues Plaguing Auburn as Bowl Hopes Slip Away
With half the season remaining, the Auburn Tigers can still make a solid run at a respectable bowl game. Will that actually be enough? While 3-3 is halfway to playing in bowl season, the manner in which Auburn lost games and the tumult currently surrounding the team could complicate the stretch run.
Toxic Environment?
Head coach Hugh Freeze announced that running back Damari Alston left the team. While not diving into specifics, this opens a small portal into the locker room's inner workings.
After Alston's departure, well-wishes from teammates flooded social media. Alston, a team captain, apparently ran afoul of something the team frowned upon. Losing one of your two main running backs midway through the season is not the worst, but it raises concern about a possible mutiny.
Let It Go
Everyone saw the blown calls in the Georgia game. Freeze mentioned that he had conversations with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
What is the purpose of discussing the calls long after the fact if the commissioner is unable to overturn them or implement consequences for the officials? Auburn endured incorrect calls, but that's not why they sit at .500.
Problem
Jackson Arnold ranks last in the SEC in passer rating despite not throwing an interception. Think about that. Also, rewind the second halves of all three games, where the offense constantly failed. Freeze targeted Arnold and made him his choice. Much of Auburn's struggles reside with the head coach, but you cannot absolve the quarterback from criticism.
His contract is signed. Arnold will be here for now. Freeze remains stubborn, unwilling to bend. Why focus on someone who will not change and seems unbothered when it comes to pressure?
Auburn is the second SEC offense that entrusted itself to Arnold. In Oklahoma, he struggled and was benched for his backup. For as obstinate and inflexible as Freeze seems, Arnold's subpar play shouldn't be ignored or excused.
Other schools seem to integrate new quarterbacks better. For example, Tennessee took a player who last played at Appalachian State, turning him into the conference leader in passing yardage. Joey Aguilar made the leap from the Sun Belt to thrive. He doesn't have Arnold's hype or pedigree, yet he's a better player.
Wasting Talent
An aspect of the offensive woes that both Freeze and Arnold should take responsibility for is the misuse of talent on the roster.
For Freeze, all the recruiting efforts seem in vain when you have an offense that shuts down for long stretches and cannot gain yardage. Looking at Auburn's depth chart, athlete after athlete populates the sidelines. Where is the aggressive play calling that maximizes the talent of the players?
Similarly, when you see a play with several different options turning into a sack because Arnold waits too long, it must frustrate the players.
Overview
Auburn can still turn the season around and make waves. The coach and quarterback must agree and fix the issues. Can the Tigers right the ship before it sinks?