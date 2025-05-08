One Key Area That Auburn’s Defense Could Improve On
The Auburn Tigers finished 2024 with a 5-7 record. Part of that may have come from Auburn being considered one of the more unlucky teams, per ESPN. The Tigers were 1-3 in the one-score games in 2024. However, if you ask second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, the Tigers need to build on their consistency.
“We need to grow now, take the next step of just [having] consistency,” Durkin said. “For us, there were definitely a lot of bright spots. There were some times we needed to play better. We were very young in the back end. Those guys are now a year older. I think that’ll really help us.”
This consistency will have to come even as they retool. Three out of the four linebackers that saw regular action last season are now gone. Dorian Mausi, Eugene Asante and Jalen McLeod have all graduated and gone to the NFL Draft. Only McLeod was the only one successful in getting drafted, being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 6th round with the 194th pick. Asante signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins while Mausi signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
With only Demarcus Riddick as the sole returning starting linebacker, Durkin knows the Tigers will have to improve in several places defensively if they are to improve from a year ago.
“We’ve got to improve on third down, getting off the field,” Durkin said. “But again, they understand what we’re trying to accomplish and get done, and I think that just gives us a leg up as we bring new guys in the program, whether it’s freshmen or portal guys, there’s a sense of that room. Those guys know what the expectation is, and when the players are imparting that on their teammates, it goes much smoother than just the coaches driving it.”
With additions like former Maryland transfer linebacker Caleb Wheatland and former Miami (OH) transfer cornerback Raion Strader, Durkin can rely on their experience to help influence their younger teammates who have recently joined the team from the 2025 recruiting class. Their veteran presence will be vital to Auburn’s success in 2025.