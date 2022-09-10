PHOTOS: A look at Tiger Walk before the San Jose State game

The Auburn Tigers have arrived prior to hosting the San Jose State Spartans for the second game of the season.

Of course, Aubie, a team full of focused AUburn Tigers, and a ton of excited Auburn fans arrived to make one of the coolest traditions in college football special every single week.

Take a look at some of the great scenes from Auburn football's Tiger Walk.

The Tigers will kickoff inside Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:30 pm CT.

Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer last week.

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

