PHOTOS: A look at Tiger Walk before the San Jose State game

Here are some photos from Tiger Walk before the San Jose State game.

The Auburn Tigers have arrived prior to hosting the San Jose State Spartans for the second game of the season. 

Of course, Aubie, a team full of focused AUburn Tigers, and a ton of excited Auburn fans arrived to make one of the coolest traditions in college football special every single week. 

Take a look at some of the great scenes from Auburn football's Tiger Walk. 

Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie pumps up the crowd during Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
A young Auburn Tigers fan cheers on the team during the Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tiger's Anders Carlson interacts with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Tigers interact with fans in the traditional Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Cheerleaders lead out for Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The party is underway as fans wait for Tiger Walk to begin prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The Auburn Cheerleaders lead out for Tiger Walk prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The Tigers will kickoff inside Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:30 pm CT. 

Auburn is 1-0 after defeating Mercer last week. 

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series. 

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs San Jose State Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy second weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

The Auburn Tigers are 1-0 after defeating the Mercer Bears in week one

