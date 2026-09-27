Star Auburn Defenders Set High Standard After Vanderbilt Win

The Auburn Tigers had a rough defensive showing last week against Florida, allowing a whopping 44 points amidst a dominant run from Florida running back Jadan Baugh, but they seemed to improve this week against Vanderbilt, allowing just 15 points on one touchdown and three field goals.

However, one of Auburn’s biggest defensive stars, Cody Sigler, was not overly enthused with his unit’s performance against the Commodores.

“We still could have done better. We feel like they shouldn’t have even scored. I feel like when they score, we are doing stuff we shouldn’t be doing. We weren’t urgent. That is the biggest thing we are trying to fix. When we are urgent, I feel like we can be the best defense in the country.”

Sigler had quite the game himself, blocking a field goal from the Commodores late in the second quarter to complement what became a four-tackle game for the Arkansas State transfer.

In the secondary, safety Sylvester Smith-Reed was a bit happier with his unit’s performance, preaching the ‘bend, don’t break’ philosophy that has been a theme of Auburn’s defenses for some time.

“It was big. It was bend, but don't break defense,” he said. “You get all the way down there and just stand tall and hold them to three. That's always big… It gets pretty tough, but in the same sense, that's what we train for and being in those types of situations, running a long time, it's just difficult. So, mentally staying locked in, and not wavering is one of the bigger things.”

In total, the Tigers’ defense was able to limit the Commodores to 311 total yards, with 199 passing yards and 112 rushing yards, though the hallmark of this game was holding Vanderbilt to just 4-for-17 on third-down conversions, a large step up from the third-and-long issues that haunted the Tigers last week.

The Tigers certainly took a step forward this week, but there is definitely still room to improve, as the Commodores went 4-for-5 on fourth-down conversions and were a perfect 2-for-2 in the red zone.

However, it is certainly a good sign to see Auburn’s defense playing at this caliber, and they’ll look to take that dominance into next week’s matchup with Tennessee and beyond into the rest of their grueling SEC schedule.

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