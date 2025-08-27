Three Goals Auburn Must Accomplish to Beat Baylor
On Friday, the Auburn Tigers will play the Baylor Bears in Waco, TX. In a game that originally looked like a snoozefest on paper, each side of the ball enters with its share of hope mixed with questions.
Auburn needs this win, not only to start the season on a good note but also to start building positive momentum heading into SEC play, which always promised to be a slog through some of the toughest teams in FBS. To win, the Tigers must accomplish three goals.
Get Downhill on Offense
Normally, that just means using a running back that primarily wants to travel north and south. However, in actuality, that phrase needs to pertain to the entirety of the offense.
Everyone envisions Jackson Arnold as a dual-threat quarterback. If he wants to run, do not dance and get right to the point. On top of that, protect the ball. Fumbling is not a trend anyone wants to see him bring over from Norman.
Next, with a rebuilt offensive line, the Tigers should immediately attempt to maul the Bears at the line of scrimmage. If that means four run plays in a row, so be it. Xavier Chaplin to the left, Mason Murphy to the right and Connor Lew up the middle. Baylor will attempt to use speed to get into the backfield. Chaplin and Murphy will adjust.
Rotational Situation
Several sites predict that Waco will see a high of 95 degrees on Friday. As a result, game time temps should hover around 80-95 degrees.
The Tigers spent time and resources stocking the defensive front with talent. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin needs to at least shuffle through a half dozen linemen, ensuring that no one cramps up and becomes unavailable.
Meanwhile, with a stable of running backs, the Tigers can afford to bludgeon the Bears in the run. They might as well give multiple backs at least five-to-six carries. Don't get fixated on just one back.
Play with Attitude
The hope around this team has not been this high in years. May as well play like it.
Baylor is a good team, but they don't rank anywhere near what Auburn faces during their conference schedule. Under those circumstances, a little attitude goes an incredibly long way into execution.
On paper, with a slight question at quarterback of whether Sawyer Robertson is better than Jackson Arnold, the Tigers are better than Baylor at every possible position on the field. Playing up to the standard should not be the issue.
The time for speculation is almost over. Auburn can either start the season by shutting up doubters or give them a voice.