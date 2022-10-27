Top five matchups to watch for Auburn vs Arkansas

Coming off of a bye week, the Tigers felt pretty good about things just a few days ago. Fanbase morale has been low for a while now, but things seemed a little better with a week to pause, heal, and prepare.

Now, things seem all out of sorts on social media because of a few transfer portal losses for the Tigers. Two receivers (Landen King and Tar'Varish Dawson) and defensive back AD Diamond are now gone, leaving a relatively thin roster just a little more thin. On top of this, reports came out that Bryan Harsin is not allowing his players to take a medical redshirt - telling players to either lose their eligibility for the season or quit the team.

It's been a wild 48 hours, and nobody seems to realize it's Arkansas hate week - at least, those who spend their time on Twitter melting down.

Considering Auburn is not yet out of bowl contention and this weekend gives them a legitimate opportunity to climb back to .500 and get closer to that coveted six win mark - lets take a look at some of the key matchups for the Tigers' game vs Arkansas.

KJ Jefferson vs Auburn's linebackers Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jefferson, a massive dual threat quarterback, has 344 yards rushing and four touchdowns through seven games this season. Auburn's linebackers have not faired well against dual threat quarterbacks this year, and the last two games have shown it - a 64-yard touchdown run for Stetson Bennett in Athens and 115 yards rushing (!) for Jaxson Dart in Oxford two weeks ago. Pappoe, Steiner, and Riley have been missing assignments, tackles, and gaps consistently. Is it scheme? Is it lack of talent? Regardless, having Jefferson as an added rushing threat on the edge may cause problems. Robby Ashford/Ja'Varrius Johnson vs Arkansas' secondary © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Some basic stats here - Arkansas has the 12th worst pass defense in the SEC. Ja'Varrius Johnson is averaging 17.3 yards per catch - and despite being mediocre overall, the Tigers are 5th in the SEC in 40-yard+ completions this season (6th in 20+). Could Auburn sling the ball around the yard a little bit in this game? The numbers on paper suggest yes - whether or not Ashford can get enough time in the pocket to deliver those passes is the question. Arkansas' front seven vs Auburn's offensive line AP Photo/Michael Woods Although their overall defensive performance has been subpar, the Razorbacks are 17th nationally in sacks per game at three. The Tigers are giving up 2.3 per contest. The numbers (and film) would tell us that players like Drew Sanders (6.5 sacks) and Jordan Domineck (4.5 sacks) will have success against Auburn, but because of the cohesion the offensive line had against Ole Miss two weeks ago, there's reason to believe that the Tigers will make this a little more competitive in the trenches. Eric Kiesau vs Barry Odom Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Both of these two coordinators have produced... less than desirable results this season. Throw blame on whatever you want to. Auburn's offense and Arkansas' defense have not been good. This doesn't feel necessarily like a matchup where the question "who does their job better" is asked, but rather "who does their job worse" given how inconsistent both have been. Raheim Sanders vs Auburn's rush defense Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Some more basic stats here - Auburn has the worst run defense in the conference. Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC in rushing (870) and is 5th in yards per carry (6.2). That spells disaster for an Auburn team that has not been able to stop anything on the ground. This could be the main reason the Tigers lose.

