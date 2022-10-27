Skip to main content

Top five matchups to watch for Auburn vs Arkansas

The Tigers and Razorbacks do not match up well with each other in several areas.
Coming off of a bye week, the Tigers felt pretty good about things just a few days ago. Fanbase morale has been low for a while now, but things seemed a little better with a week to pause, heal, and prepare.

Now, things seem all out of sorts on social media because of a few transfer portal losses for the Tigers. Two receivers (Landen King and Tar'Varish Dawson) and defensive back AD Diamond are now gone, leaving a relatively thin roster just a little more thin. On top of this, reports came out that Bryan Harsin is not allowing his players to take a medical redshirt - telling players to either lose their eligibility for the season or quit the team.

It's been a wild 48 hours, and nobody seems to realize it's Arkansas hate week - at least, those who spend their time on Twitter melting down.

Considering Auburn is not yet out of bowl contention and this weekend gives them a legitimate opportunity to climb back to .500 and get closer to that coveted six win mark - lets take a look at some of the key matchups for the Tigers' game vs Arkansas.

KJ Jefferson vs Auburn's linebackers

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson, a massive dual threat quarterback, has 344 yards rushing and four touchdowns through seven games this season. Auburn's linebackers have not faired well against dual threat quarterbacks this year, and the last two games have shown it - a 64-yard touchdown run for Stetson Bennett in Athens and 115 yards rushing (!) for Jaxson Dart in Oxford two weeks ago.

Pappoe, Steiner, and Riley have been missing assignments, tackles, and gaps consistently. Is it scheme? Is it lack of talent? Regardless, having Jefferson as an added rushing threat on the edge may cause problems.

Robby Ashford/Ja'Varrius Johnson vs Arkansas' secondary

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Some basic stats here - Arkansas has the 12th worst pass defense in the SEC. Ja'Varrius Johnson is averaging 17.3 yards per catch - and despite being mediocre overall, the Tigers are 5th in the SEC in 40-yard+ completions this season (6th in 20+).

Could Auburn sling the ball around the yard a little bit in this game? The numbers on paper suggest yes - whether or not Ashford can get enough time in the pocket to deliver those passes is the question.

Arkansas' front seven vs Auburn's offensive line

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (42) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Although their overall defensive performance has been subpar, the Razorbacks are 17th nationally in sacks per game at three. The Tigers are giving up 2.3 per contest.

The numbers (and film) would tell us that players like Drew Sanders (6.5 sacks) and Jordan Domineck (4.5 sacks) will have success against Auburn, but because of the cohesion the offensive line had against Ole Miss two weeks ago, there's reason to believe that the Tigers will make this a little more competitive in the trenches.

Eric Kiesau vs Barry Odom

Coach Eric KiesauAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Both of these two coordinators have produced... less than desirable results this season.

Throw blame on whatever you want to. Auburn's offense and Arkansas' defense have not been good. This doesn't feel necessarily like a matchup where the question "who does their job better" is asked, but rather "who does their job worse" given how inconsistent both have been.

Raheim Sanders vs Auburn's rush defense

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Some more basic stats here - Auburn has the worst run defense in the conference. Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC in rushing (870) and is 5th in yards per carry (6.2).

That spells disaster for an Auburn team that has not been able to stop anything on the ground. This could be the main reason the Tigers lose.

