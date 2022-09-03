Skip to main content

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter scores Auburn football's first touchdown of the season

The Tigers are on the board!
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn is officially on the board against Mercer.

The Tigers received the opening kick and scored on an 11 play, 68-yard drive than ended with a 19-yard touchdown from running back Jarquez Hunter. Quarterback TJ Finley was 3-of-4 passing for 24 yards, completing passes to Malcolm Johnson Jr, Ja'Varrius Johnson, and Tank Bigsby.

Auburn was a perfect 3-for-3 on third down.

You can watch a video of Jarquez Hunter's touchdown run below.

Hunter, a sophomore running back from Philadelphia, Mississippi, ran for 593 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and four touchdowns for the Tigers a season ago.

He was a big play threat for Auburn early on last season, and should prove to be a consistent back during Auburn's first two games this year.

Based on my quick calculations, 19.0 yards per carry is pretty solid. Let's see if Hunter can keep his home-run rush streak going.

Stay updated to the minute on our Auburn Tigers vs Mercer Bears Live Blog.

Stay tuned to Auburn Daily throughout the busy first weekend of college football. We will provide up-to-the-minute highlights, analysis, pictures, and more for everything related to your Auburn Tigers.

Related stories

Five reasons why Auburn will beat Mercer

Four reasons why Auburn benefits from College Football Playoff Expansion

Auburn fans wake up excited for game day

Auburn Daily Roundtable: Week One

How to watch the Auburn/Mercer game

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball into the endzone from 19 yards out for the first Auburn score during the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

WATCH: Jarquez Hunter scores Auburn football's first touchdown of the season

By Lance Dawe
Kameron Brown (43)Auburn football practice Tue. Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Kam Stutts to start at right guard for Auburn vs Mercer

By Lance Dawe
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Auburn football adds captain patches to jerseys of Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker, and Owen Pappoe

By Lance Dawe
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

WATCH: Bo Nix throws two first-half picks against Georgia

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin closes out the first Tiger Walk of the season prior to the game between the Mercer Bears and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

LIVE BLOG: Auburn Football hosts the Mercer Bears

By Andrew Stefaniak
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice Friday.Auburn football scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn fans wake up ready for the season opener vs Mercer

By Zac Blackerby
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter Minnesota Timberwolves at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How the Donovon Mitchell trade impacts the Isaac Okoro and Walker Kessler

By Gray Oldenburg
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) sheds tacklers as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Catholic defeated Trinity 52-7.
Football

WATCH: Auburn running back commit Jeremiah Cobb scores on a 57-yard touchdown run

By Zac Blackerby