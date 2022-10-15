WATCH: Keionte Scott intercepts Jaxson Dart
The Auburn Tigers forced a turnover in the closing minutes of the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels.
With 1:13 left in the first half, Jaxson Dart threw a pass that was batted around by several players before Keionte Scott came down with the pass to give Auburn a chance to score before the half. Auburn ended up cutting into the lead with an Anders Carlson field goal to make it 28-17 at the half.
The Auburn Tigers are 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the SEC going into the SEC West battle with Ole Miss.
Auburn-Ole Miss Series History
Auburn holds the all-time series lead against Ole Miss with a 35-10 overall record against the Rebels. The Tigers currently hold a six-game win streak over Ole Miss dating back to 2016 and includes last year's 31-20 win in Jordan Hare Stadium.
The most recent Ole Miss victory came in 2015 when Hugh Freeze led the rebels to a 27-19 win.
Ole Miss won the first-ever meeting between the two schools 19-0 in 1928. The game was played in Birmingham, AL.
