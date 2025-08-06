Auburn Tigers Announce 2025-26 SEC Basketball Schedule
The Auburn Tigers’ 2025-26 SEC basketball schedule is set, the league office released early Wednesday afternoon.
The Tigers will open conference play at Georgia on Jan. 3 – the only time they will face the Bulldogs this season – before returning home to play Texas A&M in their SEC home opener.
Auburn will play home-and-homes against three squads – Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas – with the Razorbacks replacing Georgia as the third.
Other notable dates are when Auburn travels to Florida for a matchup with the defending national champions on Jan. 24 before hosting Kentucky on Feb. 21, which could be a candidate for ESPN’s College Gameday to return to the Plains once again.
Bruce Pearl and company will take on arch rival Alabama twice this season, obviously, with the first clash set for Feb. 7 in Neville Arena. The return game will be on Mar. 7 in Tuscaloosa, the last game of the regular season for both teams.
Let’s take a look at Auburn’s full 2025-26 SEC schedule.
Note: Specific dates for midweek games are to be determined.
Jan. 3 – at Georgia
Jan. 6/7 – vs. Texas A&M
Jan. 10 – vs. Arkansas
Jan. 13/14 – at Missouri
Jan. 17 – vs. South Carolina
Jan. 20/21 – at Ole Miss
Jan. 24 – at Florida
Jan. 27/28 – vs. Texas
Jan. 31 – at Tennessee
Feb. 7 – vs. Alabama
Feb. 10/11 – vs. Vanderbilt
Feb. 14 – at Arkansas
Feb. 17/18 – at Mississippi State
Feb. 21 – vs. Kentucky
Feb. 24/25 – at Oklahoma
Feb. 28 – vs. Ole Miss
Mar. 3/4 vs. LSU
Mar. 7 – at Alabama
The Tigers will head to Nashville, Tenn., at the conclusion of the regular season for the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena.
Coming off a historic SEC regular season title campaign last season, Auburn hopes to carry the momentum into this year with an almost entirely new roster.
The only returnee from Tigers’ 2024-25 Final Four team is guard Tahaad Pettiford, who elected to return for his sophomore season after testing the NBA Draft waters this summer.
After guard/forward Chad Baker-Mazara, forward Jahki Howard and forward Addarin Scott all entered the transfer portal over the offseason – the only other players who were eligible to return – Bruce Pearl and company were left with a virtually empty locker room.
In addition to high schools signees Kaden Magwood, shooting guard Simon Walker and forward Sebastian Williams-Adams, the Tigers went out and secured pledges from former UCF forward Keyshawn Hall, Mississippi State big man KeShawn Murphy, Texas Tech guard Kevin Overton and Lincoln Memorial guard Elyjah Freeman through the transfer portal.
Auburn also brought in sharp-shooter Abdul Bashir and center Emeka Opurum through the JUCO ranks, along with Serbian forward Filip Jovic.
The Tigers’ SEC slate will succeed another historically tough non-conference schedule, which already includes dates with Houston in Birmingham, Ala., Purdue in Indianapolis, NC State in the SEC/ACC challenge, and Oregon and Michigan in Las Vegas at the Players Era Festival.
Auburn will also host Wofford, Merrimack and Queens at scattered points throughout the nonconference slate.