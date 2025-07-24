Auburn Tigers Flip former Georgia Bulldogs Baseball Commitment
Coach Butch Thompson and the Auburn Tigers have landed another addition to their 2026 recruiting class.
Right-handed pitcher Ty Tillery announced his commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday afternoon, per his X post.
The Madison, Ga., native was committed to Georgia for over three years before flipping to Auburn, originally electing the Bulldogs after his eighth-grade season at just 14 years old.
Presenting a lean 6-foot-4, 195-pound frame, Tillery boasts a heavy, sinking fastball that ranges around 90-93 mph, according to Perfect Game. He also showcases a 80-85 mph slider and 83-86 mph changeup.
Prep Baseball Report says Tillery “deploys an easy operation on the mound with a loose and athletic delivery.” It also mentioned that his fastball “collects a heavy dose of in-zone swing-and-miss.”
In addition to dominating on the mound, Tillery also represents Morgan County High School (GA) on the gridiron. According to MaxPreps, he recorded 59 receptions for 797 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons at wide receiver for the Bulldogs, but plans to pursue a baseball career, obviously.
Tillery stands as the fifth 2026 right-handed pitcher to commit to the Tigers, according to Perfect Game, joining Carson Liedel, Nicholas Bradley, Ty Mobley and AJ Rice, and is Auburn’s 14th overall pledge of its 2026 class.
Fresh off hosting the program’s first-ever Super Regional and a contract extension through 2031 for Thompson, the Tigers continue to construct their roster in preparation for the coming years.
Auburn lost many valuable pieces this summer to graduation and the MLB Draft, but still returns a multitude of younger talents that contributed heavily last season, including Bub Terrell and freshman All-Americans Chris Rembert and Chase Fralick.