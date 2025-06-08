5-Star WR has SEC School in Top 2 Ahead of Visit to Auburn
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Auburn Tigers may be falling behind for Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell five-star receiver Cederian Morgan, who named the Florida Gators as one of his top two schools after his official visit.
However, the Tigers won't have to wait long to try to make a jump back on his last as Morgan, the nation's No. 2 receiver and No. 15 recruit overall, is set to visit campus next weekend.
"I still gotta go to Auburn, to Alabama," he told Auburn Tigers on SI after his visit in Gainesville. "I really like Colorado. (That was) my first time going to Georgia, my first time being here now, but everyone is fighting, everybody is doing a pretty good job of trying to get me to go," he said.
The Gators did make a significant jump in Morgan's recruitment, which has seemingly seen Alabama as the front-runner.
"One or two. I really like Florida," he said. "... Just the people. I enjoy being here. Every time I come out, I have an even better time. But the people, man, I really felt if I come here, I'd be taken care of."
Ironically, that's also what's keeping Auburn among his group of leaders, specifically receivers coach Marcus Davis. Davis has been at the forefront of Morgan's recruitment for the past three years.
"He's been recruiting me since I was a freshman, just making that bond," he said. "Like I said, the people, because all of them will have the facilities and the gear and all that. Do I get along with the people and interact with them?"
Morgan will be announcing his commitment on July 2, with the Tigers needing to make a significant jump next weekend in their attempts to add to their 2026 class.