Auburn Big Man Camp MVP Talks Auburn, Interest in the Tigers



On Thursday, the Auburn Tigers held their annual Big Man Camp, an event dedicated to hosting some of the best offensive and defensive line prospects in the country. When the smoke settled, 2027 DL Jamaine Lewis emerged as the camp’s defensive line MVP.

Lewis is a 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive lineman who originally hails from Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. After his visit and his MVP award, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to talk all things Auburn, including his thoughts on one key coach.

“The first thing that comes to mind when I think of Auburn is historical,” he said. “I would love to visit campus and come down for a game day visit… What stands out to me most about Auburn is the culture and how everyone there wants the same thing.”

Of course, any defensive lineman that visits the Plains has to go through the infamous Vontrell King-Williams, the Tigers’ defensive line coach, and Lewis was quite impressed with him throughout his time at camp.

“What I noticed when talking to him and getting coached by him in the camp,” he said, “is the amount of intelligence he has about the defensive line position.”

King-Williams was the determining factor in Lewis’ MVP award at camp, which could bode well for the future of the Tigers’ 2027 class. He clearly saw a level of dominance in Lewis, who told us that he is committed to the grind and looking to win a state championship, no matter what.

“One thing I would want people to know about my game is my ability to manhandle people and just throw people around the field to make plays,” he said. “I will approach my last year of high school the same as always- hungry for a state championship, hungry to be the best D-lineman in the state. 0 offers or 20, the same goal.”

The Tigers’ 2027 class has been growing at an astronomical rate over the past week, with several new prospects announcing their commitments to the Plains. The defensive side of the Tigers’ class is still led by Donivan Moore, the No. 1 defensive lineman in Alabama, so he and Lewis could pack a deadly one-two punch off the line down the road.

There is still plenty of time for Lewis to get offers, take visits and make an eventual decision, so the Tigers will need to keep up with their camp MVP if they want to avoid letting him slip away.

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