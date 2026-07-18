Auburn In The Race For Top DL Recruit Ahead of Saturday Decision

The Auburn Tigers’ previously top-level recruiting efforts have slowed to nearly a halt in the month of July, but that could quickly change with a key commitment that is to be announced later today. Karlos May, a top Tiger target, is set to commit at 4 p.m. CT, and the Tigers currently rank second in the race.

May, a four-star defensive lineman, is among the best at his position in the 2027 class. Standing at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, he currently ranks as the 11th-best defensive lineman in the 2027 class, as well as the fifth-best in-class player from his home state of Alabama.

The race for May has been an interesting one for the Tigers, as just over a month ago, it appeared that he was Auburn’s to lose. At the time, the Tigers stood with a 91% chance to land him, with the only real threat to their dominance being the Georgia Bulldogs, for whom May had high praise.

Now, it appears that neither the Tigers nor the Bulldogs are the team to beat in this race, as Ohio State, led by head coach Ryan Day, has swooped in and made a big push for May, resulting in the Buckeyes currently residing with a 91.4% chance to land him, while Auburn is technically in second with a 3.3% chance.

Georgia is still in the race, too; in fact, they are the only other team with a legitimate chance at May, per Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, their chance stands at a measly 1.3%, and it is likely too late for the Bulldogs to make a late push.

The Tigers, however, have already overcome odds similar to these in another top prospect’s recruitment earlier this year, in the case of Deshawn Hall. Hall, a four-star wide receiver, was forecasted with over a 90% chance to land at Penn State before a late Auburn recruiting push saw him end up on the Plains.

However, much like in Georgia’s case, it would take an impressive effort from Alex Golesh and company to sway May from the Buckeyes at this time, though, in fairness, the Tigers may not actually need an extra defensive lineman in their class.

After all, the Tigers’ 2027 class already boasts two of the best defensive linemen in the class, Donivan Moore and Nate Kamba, with three extra edge rushers to boot. May would, of course, be a big-time addition for the Tigers, but their resources would likely be better spent on the acquisition of another receiver or potentially a defensive piece.

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