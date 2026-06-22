Auburn Blue-Chip OL Commit Reaffirms Commitment After Recent Visit

The Auburn Tigers have been recruiting at a level few expected from new head coach Alex Golesh, as the Tigers’ 2027 class now ranks among the top 10 in the country in nearly every major ranking system.

One major part of that ranking is Layton von Brandt, who was a massive pickup for the Tigers when he committed back in May.

Brandt was one of the Tigers’ first blue-chip commits, as he joined Golesh’s 2027 class long before the heater that followed in late May and early June. Some argue that his commitment kicked off the recruiting run that brought in key names like Isaac McNeil, Reed Ramsier and even James Pace, who announced his commitment on Friday.

It is easy to see why Brandt’s commitment could have kicked off a big-time surge; after all, big names attract other big names, and even amidst a massive recruiting surge, Brandt still ranks as the fourth-best commit in the class. A four-star, Brandt also ranks as the 15th-best offensive lineman in the 2027 class as well as the best class of 2027 player from his home state of Delaware.

Recently, Brandt took another visit to the Plains and took to social media to reaffirm his decision to commit to the Tigers.

“Great weekend on the Plains,” he said. “Just confirmed what I already knew… 1000% locked in… can't wait to be back for a game this season.”

Brandt’s enthusiasm for the Tigers bodes well for not just his continued commitment, but also for the potential commitments of a pair of top-rated recruits who visited alongside him. Brandt was one of just three official visitors this past weekend, and he was almost surely involved in the recruiting efforts of the other two.

After all, commits love to land other commits for their programs– we have seen that in spades with Myson Johnson-Cook, who has often publicly mentioned fellow prospects on Auburn recruiting posts in an effort to turn their attention to the Plains. Even current Auburn players are getting involved in the recruiting efforts, as we have seen with Byrum Brown, who recently made an effort to turn one of the best quarterbacks in the country to the Plains.

It follows that players want other top players to join their programs, and Brandt may be a massive force (no pun intended) in recruiting several key prospects.

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