Auburn ‘Definitely Top Five’ for 2027 CB Who Sets Commitment Date

Over the past few months, the Auburn Tigers have recruited several top players with a wide variety of skills, but Aidyn Wiggins has the opportunity to be potentially the fastest Tiger in their 2027 recruiting class, as the cornerback received an offer from Auburn on Saturday.

Wiggins, a three-star cornerback in the class of 2027, is currently rated as the 134th-best corner in the class of 2027, as well as the 22nd-best in-class player from his home state of South Carolina. A two-sport athlete, Wiggins topped out at a staggering 22 miles per hour during a camp back in April of 2025 and runs a verified 4.45-second 40-yard time.

After he received his Auburn offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Wiggins to talk all things Auburn, including where the Tigers stand on his recruiting board and the official date he is planning to announce his commitment.

“The offer was great, especially coming from Coach Van Dyke,” he said. “What stands out to me at Auburn is the players that have come through Auburn and have had success in the NFL.”

Though Wiggins has yet to put together a full list, he maintained that Auburn is ‘definitely top five’ on his board, and that he is planning to visit, despite not having an official date set at this time. He will announce his decision on July 3.

Wiggins is a highly unique prospect for his class, as he is quite quick on his feet and was even an All-State runner for his track team, despite the fact that he is quite a big cornerback, standing at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds. This unique combo of build and speed has already garnered Wiggins offers from plenty of top programs, though perhaps none as significant as James Franklin’s Virginia Tech.

“I model my game after Jalen Ramsey and Sauce Gardner,” he said. “One thing I’d want a coach to know about my game is how I’m a big corner who can run and cover… I’d describe my ideal college fit as a college where I can be coached and developed to the best of my abilities.”

With a commitment date of July 3, the Tigers will have to work quickly if they want to land the young corner. Currently, he is a favorite to land at Virginia Tech, but the Tigers could quickly jump in the race if they continue to make a push for Wiggins.

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