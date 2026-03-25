Auburn WR Transfer Garnering Praise from Teammates in Spring Camp

In the wake of an absolutely ludicrous transfer portal run from Alex Golesh and the Auburn Tigers, many new names have found their way to the Plains. However, few have been talked about as much by their teammates as Chas Nimrod, a new transfer who spent the first three years of his career with Golesh, both at Tennessee and USF.

Though Nimrod has only managed to accumulate 781 yards throughout his college career, his quarterback, Byrum Brown, told the press he was confident that Nimrod could break the nearly three-decade-old 1,000-yard receiver drought that the Tigers have been experiencing since 1999.

“I hate to say it,” Brown said after the team's first spring practice, “but [I’m expecting Chas Nimrod to be] a 1,000-yard receiver. I’m gonna put that expectation on him. He works hard each and every single day. I know he’s shooting for [1,000 yards], and I’m gonna try to do what I can to get it to him and everyone else as well.”

Nimrod was given a chance to respond to Brown’s comments four days later, this time at Auburn’s first Saturday practice of the spring.

“You know, just pick up where I left off last year,” Nimrod said. “I expect that for myself, but I’m just gonna take advantage of all of the opportunities brought my way, and try to put myself in the best position to succeed and achieve.”

Will Chas Nimrod have a thousand yard season at Auburn? pic.twitter.com/6OCS182Ctz — Zac Blackerby (@Zblackerby) March 21, 2026

Though Nimrod was quite humble about Brown’s comments, his teammates told a story of a receiver who could pose a serious threat to the SEC this season.

“Chas, man. He brings speed, energy, everything you need,” Keshaun Singleton said, another new Auburn wide receiver courtesy of last year’s USF squad. “He got good hands, quick on his feet, and he’s very smart. So like, if you need him at the slot, he’ll go to the slot, if you need him at the outside, he’ll go to the outside. If you needed him in the backfield, he’d go back there.”

Even Jeremiah Koger, who is well-renowned for well-balanced wide receiver play, seemed shocked at just how fast Nimrod can be.

“Chas is like a 23-miles-per-hour guy,” Koger said. “I feel like he could go good on anybody in this country.”

So, the bar has been set quite high for Nimrod, who has struggled with injury throughout his young career. However, Nimrod managed to put up 466 yards last year in a season that was cut short by an October injury.

As such, Nimrod’s teammates seem confident that if he can get a full, unencumbered season, the SEC will need to be on its toes.