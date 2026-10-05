Four-Star Edge Rusher Talks Auburn Offer, Interest in Tigers



The Auburn Tigers absolutely dominated in recruiting the class of 2027, boasting what has now settled around the No. 12 class in the nation. Now, even in the middle of a grueling SEC slate, the Tigers have turned their attention to the future, recruiting the classes of 2028 and 2029 quite heavily.

On Wednesday, the Tigers offered edge rusher/linebacker Jeremiah Tillman, who has already risen to a four-star designation despite being in the class of 2029. Standing at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Tillman currency ranks as the 11th-best edge rusher in the country as well as the 11th-best in-class player from his home state of Georgia.

After Tillman received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to talk all things Auburn, as well as his interest in the Tigers.

“What stood out to me about Auburn was the football culture and how physical and aggressive the defense plays,” he said. “I liked how the defense flies to the ball, plays fast, and focuses on being disciplined. As a linebacker, I also noticed how the defense gives linebackers opportunities to make plays and attack the offense.”

The Tigers currently boast some of the best linebackers in the country, supplemented by a strong edge rushing game built around Ole Miss transfer Da’Shawn Womack, who had back-to-back sacks against Tennessee last week.

Tillman could be a keystone piece of that unit’s future, though the Tigers will have to edge out other top programs that have already offered the four-star. Tillman currently holds a litany of top offers, including Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, though he tells us that Auburn could ‘definitely be a front runner’ in his recruitment.

Tillman is planning to visit the Plains on October 24, when the Tigers are scheduled to take on the LSU Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“[The] first thing that comes to mind about Auburn is the atmosphere,” he said. “I can imagine myself playing in there.”

The Tigers have just one commit in their 2028 class, quarterback Sam Sollie, and they are still in search of the first piece of their 2029 class. If Tillman commits, he could be not only the first piece of a likely strong Auburn recruiting class, but also a hallmark defensive piece for DJ Durkin’s defense for years to come.

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