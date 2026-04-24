Is Baylor One Star Away From Getting Back to Big 12 Dominance?

Baylor has made some very exciting additions so far in the offseason; players like Kayden Mingo and Isaac Celiscar join the program with high upside. However, if Scott Drew were done adding, it would be a disappointing final result.

Momentum has been building to bring in that "big star," but will it happen and who will it be?

Does Scott Drew have one more big move up his sleeve?

I think yes. Scott Drew has always been a fan of equal scoring on his teams, but this team needs a scoring leader. A guy who could provide 20 points a night would relieve a lot of the burden for other players.

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I am an Isaac Williams believer; I think he will take a great step this year in his scoring ability, but he should not be asked to average 20+ points a game this season.

The same goes for Kayden Mingo; these ball handlers are talented, but I don't know if the ball should be in their hands with a minute left and down two points. The Bears need a guy who can call an iso and get himself a bucket; Scott Drew is surely looking for that guy.

Dylan Mingo

Baylor fans have been tracking this guy for months now; Kayden's little brother is a 5-star prospect that originally signed with North Carolina in February.

Now that he has decommitted, all signs point to him being Baylor-bound, joining his brother in Waco. There is speculation of injury and a lack of news that is worrying, but it doesn't change that Baylor is the most likely destination for Mingo.

Tounde Yessoufou

News broke right before the deadline closed that Tounde Yessoufou would be entering the transfer portal. I like this decision from Yessoufou for two reasons.

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Firstly, he will greatly improve his draft stock for next season, almost definitely being a top-15 pick in the 2027 draft.

Secondly, he will likely make more money as a portal transfer than a late first-round or second-round draft pick; there is definitely an NCAA team out there that will pay seven figures for the physical guard, but could that team be Baylor?

Bears like Adam Flagler and Jared Butler have tested the waters by declaring for the draft, then later returning to play another season for the Bears.

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In their case, it greatly improved both the Bears' season and their own draft stock. Both of the alums currently have steady NBA careers with the Thunder and Wizards, respectively.

While small, there is a chance Yessoufou takes a page out of their book and returns to the green and gold for one more season.