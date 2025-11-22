How to watch Baylor football try to earn bowl eligibility vs. Arizona
The Baylor Bears are sitting at .500 with two games to go. With that, in the new age of conference realignment, the Bears will travel to Arizona for a conference game, taking on the 7-3 Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats are fresh off a big-time win, traveling to Cincinnati last week and securing their first ranked win of the year, beating the Bearcats 30-24.
The Wildcats' season at-large has been a resurgence, with last year's introduction to the Big 12 leading to a 4-8 record. But, even without current Carolina Panther receiver Tetairoa McMillian, Noah Fifita has re-established himself as one of the nation's best quarterbacks, with a 24:4 touchdown to interception ratio, and regaining the form that turned heads when he burst onto the college football scene in 2023 as a sophomore.
Baylor is 2-1 against common opponents with Arizona this season, securing a thrilling one-point comeback win against a Kansas State team that the Wildcats beat by six, both teams securing blowout wins against Oklahoma State, and the Bears being dominated by the Bearcats in Ohio. Between Fifita, and a balanced offensive attack featuring three running backs over 300 rushing yards, and four wideouts with at 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Bears defense will need to replicate the effort they had against UCF in order to secure their sixth win and bowl eligibility.
With all the recent chaos and controversy around Mack Rhoades recently culminating in his immediate departure, Bears' fans could really benefit from seeing from fight from their team on the road and securing a win on the road against a quality opponent. It hasn't been the season fans and players expected, but a two-game regular season winning streak and a 7-5 finish could provide a spark of hope to go into the off-season, where Dave Aranda and his staff created momentum on the recruiting trail.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against Arizona today:
- Date: November 22nd, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. CT
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Casino Del Sol Stadium
- TV Channel: TNT, TruTV
- Streaming: HBO Max