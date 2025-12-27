Baylor basketball's predicted starting lineup with addition of James Nnaji

Baylor got mighty fine news recently with the commitment of former NBA Draft pick, James Nnaji. The 2023 draftee never played a game in the NBA, and most recently, was in the EuroLeague. Since he didn't play a game in the NBA, the NCAA ruled him immediately eligible and can play right away with the Bears.

The 7-foot center will be an immediate impact player for Scott Drew. While it might take him some time to get adjusted to collegiate basketball, expect Nnaji to boost the Bears' front court. So what will the rotation look like when he's adjusted? Let's take a look.

Obi Agbim

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Agbim will continue to operate as the primary point guard for Drew's team. The transfer is leading the team, averaging nearly four assists per game. Agbim is also shooting a team high 42.6% from deep. Agbim has acclimated well to Big 12 basketball and won't lose control of his minutes -- an important part if Baylor hopes to make it far.

Cameron Carr

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Speaking of important, it's the Tennessee transfer. Carr has ascended into a star in the making, averaging 21.7 points and over five rebounds per game. It wasn't known who Baylor's go-to player was going to be when Scott Drew formed this team, but it's clearly Carr -- who is making noise on draft boards.

Tounde Yessoufou

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The five-star player hasn't had a seamless transition to college basketball. but Yessoufou has been playing very well as of late. He is second on the team, averaging 18.5 points and leads the team in getting two steals per game. Yessoufou has struggled with his shot -- primarily from deep -- but that has been getting better as well. Carr/Yessoufou duo will be hard to stop in Big 12 play.

Michael Rataj

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

As of now, Michael Rataj has been playing as the center when the team hits the court, but I expect him to move to the '4' and Dan Skillings to move to the bench as the 6th man. Rataj is more of a '4', being 6-foot-8, and can space the court very well. The Oregon State transfer is putting up 10 points and over six rebounds this season. His numbers could increase when he plays more into his comfort zone.

James Nnaji

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The former 31st overall pick likely won't start right away, and it could take a few games, but once he finds his footing, Nnaji is an immediate starter. The talented prospect should be able to come into Waco and dominate down low -- there is a reason why he was nearly a first-round selection in 2023. Nnaji and Caden Powell will operate at center, while Rataj and Skillings can rotate at the '4'.

More From Baylor On SI