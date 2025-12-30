Baylor basketball sets program record in win over Arlington Baptist

After getting time off, Baylor came back to the court on Monday and made it look easy. Despite not having starting point guard Obi Agbim, who missed the game due to an illness, Baylor won the game 124-61 -- the most points scored under Scott Drew. Better yet, Baylor set a program record by shooting 73.5% from the field.

Baylor scored a whopping 86 points in the paint against Arlington Baptist and Tounde Yessoufou led the way scoring a game-high 28 points. Following the game, Drew spoke on Baylor getting back into game action and taking what the defense was giving them.

"Yeah, I think first we want to always work on our habits," Drew said. "And when we get stops, we want to get out and get easies. And and coming back from break, you can run a bunch of sprints or you can play a game. So playing the game's great. And hopefully we can get some of that out, some of the rust out.

"But at the same time, we talked about making this a really efficient game. And you look at the field goal percentages, the assist to turnover ratios, a lot of efficiency in those.A nd that's always more enjoyable than just running lines in practice."

Adding another player to the rotation

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In place of Agbim, Baylor inserted Isaac Williams into the starting lineup for the first time this season. The transfer guard was sensational, scoring 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting. The Bears used a six-man lineup against Arlington Baptist and coach Drew is excited to add another player to the rotation soon when 7-foot center James Nnaji catches up to speed.

"Well, I think the seven guys who've been playing feel good with what they bring to the table, starting to get some chemistry," said Drew. "And offensively, last I saw, we were sixth best offense in the country and seventh best offensive rebounding. So a lot of positives there now getting the other side of the of the floor.

"And again, more a deeper rotation helps with that. You stay fresh and normally people are always fresher on the offensive end than the defensive end. And then the other thing is our defensive rebounding. When we've gotten stops, we don't always get the rebound. So James will definitely help with both of those. And and hopefully we can get him caught up to speed to get him in games as soon as possible."

Baylor will kick Big 12 play off on Saturday against TCU.

