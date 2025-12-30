Will James Nnaji make his Baylor debut against TCU on Saturday?

Baylor set a program record on Monday night in a blowout win over Arlington Baptist, shooting 73.5% from the field. The Bears won handily, 124-61, to move to 10-2 on the season. Baylor did all of that without starting point guard Obi Agbim, who missed the game due to an illness.

Baylor also didn't have its new 7-foot center, James Nanji, who recently got to Waco and had to undergo a physical and learn the Baylor way. While Nnaji wasn't able to play on Monday, is there a chance that he makes his debut on Saturday against TCU in Baylor's Big 12 opener?

Head coach Scott Drew wasn't going to rule it out, but he wants to caution the fanbase and temper expectations. Despite being an NBA selection, Nnaji has to learn Baylor's offense and defense -- along with getting the team to gel together.

"I think all all that's going to depend on how quick we get him through physicals and then how quick he can pick up some offense, defense, what kind of shape he's in," Drew said of Nnaji. "mean, in the next couple of weeks, obviously, it's not going to be -- he's not going to be where he will be at the end of the year, nor our team with him.

"So I think there's always a maturation process. First, it's a learning offense, defense. Then you stop thinking and you start playing. So I think just tempering expectations, people realizing, I mean, and then blending a team together, that stuff's not going to be and especially in a league where it's so hard to win anyway in so many one or two possession games.

"But the great thing is it does give us when he's cleared another person in the rotation. And you saw like today, Obi [Agbim] was sick and going into a Big 12 game with six people. You don't want to do that."

The Big 12 Conference is going to be a tough one this season. On top of both Arizona and Houston leading the way, teams like BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, and Texas Tech, among others, will all be difficult games for the Bears this season. Adding a talent like Nnaji will be huge for Drew and Co. as Baylor begins its Big 12 journey.

