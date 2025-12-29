3 transfer players that Baylor football should target now

The dreaded transfer portal opens up like a celestial black hole on Friday, January 2, for two weeks. Many players have already announced their intention to transfer in search of more playing time, and truthfully, more NIL money.

The Baylor Bears, fresh off a dismal 5-7 season, have lost several players to the portal already, including starting linebacker Keaton Thomas and safety DJ Coleman. The Bears already lost quarterback Sawyer Robertson and receiver Josh Cameron to graduation.

Much has already been written about the quarterback prospects in the portal that Baylor could and should target. Here, we discuss other targets that can fill needs for the Bears now, specifically wide receiver, defensive back and linebacker.

WR Nico Brown, Yale

In 10 games, Brown led the Bulldogs with 71 catches for 1,085 yards (3rd most in Yale history) and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Brown averaged 108.5 yards receiving per game, which led the FCS. Brown posted seven games of 100+ yards receiving as Yale won the Ivy League Championship.

TOUCHDOWN YALE 🏈



Dante Reno finds Nico Brown in the end zone for the score.



MSU 14, Yale 6 | 4th, 14:18 pic.twitter.com/iYyi1QX9fx — Yale Football (@yalefootball) December 6, 2025

Against Harvard, known as “The Game,” Brown caught eight passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 45-28 Yale victory.

For his efforts on the gridiron, Brown was named first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Walter Camp FCS first-team All-American, All-Ivy League first-team, and All-New England first-team.

LB Chris Jones, Southern Mississippi

The leader in tackles in the Sun Belt Conference, Jones led the Golden Eagles with 135 tackles. In addition, Jones posted eight games of double-digit tackles and averaged 10.3 tackles per contest, on his way to earning first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. At 230 pounds, Jones would be a talented replacement for Thomas, who can start for the Bears now.

S Daniel Cobbs, Kansas State

A native of Fort Worth, TX, Cobbs led the Wildcats with three interceptions. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Cobbs posted 39 tackles, along with three tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Cobbs played under former defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. Klanderman now holds that same position at Baylor.

Daniel Cobbs picks it off for the 'Cats!#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Oph8qBmiLS — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 27, 2024

In five days, the portal will open and so will begin the mass exodus of talent to the four corners of the college football realm. Baylor fans can only hope that Dave Aranda and his staff have made their list of talented targets, checked it twice, and have been working the phones to recruit these players to Waco and get Baylor back on the path to winning football. The Bears are on the clock, and it is ticking loudly.

