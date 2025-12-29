Baylor coach Scott Drew reacts to MSU coach Tom Izzo's statement on James Nnaji

Baylor basketball is currently involved with one of the most controversial topics in college basketball. Last week, the Bears gained a new player midway through the season and that was 2023 NBA Draft pick James Nnaji.

The 7-foot center committed and signed with Baylor. He is now in Waco and will undergo his physical in order to ramp up to playing time. But how did Baylor get a former NBA pick? Scott Drew explained to the media on Sunday that Nnaji didn't play in an NBA game and the NCAA granted him full eligibility. At the end of the day, Drew was told he could play, and that's all that matters.

"Yeah, I think, first, our compliance," Drew said of Nnaji's eligibility. "And Jason could get into the specifics. This is something they've been working on for several months. So, I'm not trying to skate or get out. I just don't know the intricacies. I know James has never played in an NBA game. And he was drafted, but in the second round, that's non-guaranteed money .Or even any money.

"He's played in the Summer League, which you get per diem to play in. So, I think him being drafted. There's people in college that have been in the draft and haven't gotten drafted. There's people on the women's side that have been drafted and play in college. So, I'm not the expert. So, I don't want to comment or say things that are inaccurate and mislead anybody. I just know they told us he can play. So, I'm happy."

Drew on MSU coach Tom Izzo

There are plenty of media members and coaches who are questioning not only the NCAA's decision, but also shaming other coaches for bringing former NBA players in. One of those coaches is legendary MSU coach Tom Izzo. Recently, Izzo was seen talking about the situation and saying that he had a call with Scott Drew to discuss the matter.

On Sunday, Drew insisted he and Izzo are great friends, but until there is some sort of collective bargaining where rules can be strictly enforced, programs are going to do what's best for them -- including signing a former 31st overall pick.

"Well, first, Coach Izzo and I are friends," Drew said Sunday night. "I got a lot of respect for him. Great conversation. As he said, most coaches are 99% aligned on things that we would like to see done with our game. At the same time, from my knowledge, until we get to collective bargaining, I don't think we can come up with rules that are agreeable or enforceable.

"Until that, I think all of us have got to be ready to adjust and adapt to what's out there. Early on, when it first came out with G League players, I wasn't in favor of that either. But, again, we don't make the rules. And as we find out about things, we're always going to adapt to put our program in the best position to be successful. Because that's what we get paid to do."

