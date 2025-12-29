Reactions from Baylor's win over Arlington Baptist

Baylor welcomed non-conference opponent Arlington Baptist from just up I-35 to the Foster Pavilion for an afternoon tune-up game before the Bears enter Big 12 conference play. Issac Williams IV would get his first start today, as starting point guard Obi Agbim would be out with an illness. The Bears would start the game fast with a 24-5 run through the first five minutes. This dominance would continue in the first half as the Bears would get out to a 69-33 lead. Baylor shot 79.4% from the field in the first half, with all five starters and Caden Powell getting into double digits.

Shot 74.9% from the floor in the first half, good for third-best in program history in a half ⚡️#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/4evVrAJ4xK — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) December 29, 2025

The second half was more of the same; the Bears continued to front-run. The game ended 124-61. Walk-ons Will Kuykendal, James Goodis, and Drew Perry all got to play, and each one of them got a bucket for the Bears today. Baylor spread the ball around all game, ending with 33 total assists on 50 made shots.

It is difficult to draw many takeaways from a game that was so lopsided against an inferior opponent. Still, there were some notable things that happened, and they are worth highlighting.

Isaac Williams IV steps up

With Obi Agbim sitting out due to illness, Isaac Williams IV stepped up and started his first-ever game with the Bears. Williams finished the game with 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. Williams has stepped up all year for the Bears, and he will be a necessary piece for Scott Drew if they want to challenge for the Big 12 and go deep in the tournament. While this starting spot is not a permanent endeavor for Williams, his minutes are essential for Baylor's second unit. Past successful Baylor teams have had elite guard depth, and Isaac Williams can be that elite guard depth akin to Adam Flagler in 2021, L.J. Cryer in 2022, and Jayden Nunn in 2023.

Paint dominance

Baylor scored 86 points in the paint today. A lot of efficient drives and dump-offs for easy dunks, drives converted for layups, and simple jumpers for the Bears today. Fastbreak dunks and a strong rebounding performance for the Bears were exactly what Scott Drew would have wanted heading into conference play. This paint dominance will only continue, as the Bears add James Nnaji heading into Big 12 play.

Michael Rataj scores in the paint against ABU | via @BaylorMBB on X

A rare 6-man rotation

With Obi Agbim out today due to illness, JJ White still dealing with an ankle injury, Juslin Bodo-Bodo out for the season, and James Nnaji not able to play yet, the Bears were left with six players in the usual rotation. Scott Drew stuck with his limited rotation for the first thirty minutes of the game, until he subbed on Will Kuykendal with ten minutes remaining, followed by Drew Perry and James Goodis. This rotation will expand come Big 12 play, with Obi returning, James Nnaji eligible to play, and as JJ White continues to work back from his injury.

