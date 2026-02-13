The 2025-2026 NBA season has reached the All-Star break in Los Angeles and with the recent trade deadline passing, it’s time for an update on how former Baylor Bears men’s basketball players are faring this season (stats through 2/12).

Keyonte George (Point Guard – Utah Jazz)

George missed out on his first All-Star appearance but did garner over 185,000 fan votes and 10 votes from players (zero media votes). While George is still a top contender for Most Improved Player, the break comes at a perfect time after a sprained ankle forced the third-year guard to miss six of the final seven games before the break. For the season, George is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 34 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

The exciting rookie has recently hit a wall with his shooting but is garnering a ton of hype as he will be competing for Team Vince Carter in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. Edgecombe finished second amongst Eastern Conference rookies with just over 170,000 fan votes and 13 player votes for the All-Star game. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 14.9 points (third amongst rookies), 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (fourth amongst rookies), 1.5 steals (leads all rookies) across 35.4 minutes per game (most amongst rookies).

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

Mitchell missed some time in January with a shoulder injury but has been back to regular minutes and in the starting lineup in South Beach the past six games. For the season, the fifth-year guard is averaging nine points, seven assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

There was a litany of trade rumors involving the young center but the Pelicans asking price of a first-round pick appeared to be too much as the deadline passed and he remained in New Orleans. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 assists across 19 minutes per game.

Royce O’Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

O’Neale may not put big numbers but has become the veteran leader of a young Suns squad that is a contender in a loaded Western Conference. His three-point shooting has been the driving force behind a career year as he hitting a career-high 2.8 threes per game and just a tick over 40% from beyond the arc. For the season, O’Neale is averaging 10.3 points (career high), 4.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals across 29 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter has been in and out of the starting lineup whenever the Raptors are missing one of their main starting five. When the roster is healthy, Walter is one of the top options off the bench for one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference. For the season, the second-year guard is averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, one assist and .9 steals across 18 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, San Antonio Spurs)

Sochan was waived by the Spurs on Wednesday after the team made it obvious he was not apart of their long-term plans. Thursday afternoon, reports came out that Sochan plans to sign with the Knicks and will look to provide depth on the wing for a team eyeing an NBA finals berth. Sochan averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes per game for the Spurs.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Atlanta Hawks)

Dennis made one appearance for the Hawks in January and has been back in G-League since that game. Dennis has become a star for the College Park Skyhawks and notched a triple double this week. For the Skyhawks, Dennis is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals across 35 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

Prince suffered a season-ending herniated disk in his neck back in November, followed by surgery a few weeks later. Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes per game before the injury.

More from Baylor on SI