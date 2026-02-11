Spurs Officially Waive Jeremy Sochan

The San Antonio Spurs have officially waived Jeremy Sochan, allowing the former lottery pick to decide on a new team in the buyout market.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that multiple teams are interested in signing the 22-year-old defensive specialist as a free agent. It's a disappointing end in San Antonio for Sochan, who played a variety of roles for the Spurs in his young career but fell out of the rotation as the roster grew around him.

"Sochan appeared in 28 of the Spurs 53 games this season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.8 minutes," the team said in their official announcement. "San Antonio drafted Sochan with the ninth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. In four seasons with the Spurs, the Baylor alum averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.3 minutes."

A tenacious defender with vibrant hair and a vibrant personality, Sochan endeared himself to Spurs fans with his hard-nosed play and sense of humor. After reports that he might be on the move at the trade deadline, the home crowd chanted "we want Sochan" late in a blowout against the Mavericks. They roared as he entered the game for what turned out to be his curtain call in Silver and Black.

San Antonio loves Jeremy Sochan, man 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zZrQUrzqFH — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) February 8, 2026

Sochan didn't play in next game's road blowout over the Lakers that saw heavy action for the third unit, and Mitch Johnson gave no indication that Sochan was on his way out.

“Nothing’s changed … He's been asked to be the role of defensive disruptor and to be a versatile piece offensively for us," Johnson said. “I know that Jeremy is wanting to play more, like many of the people that are playing as much and I’m glad that he wants that. That's a competitive mindset that you have to have to be successful in this league. As of right now, he has not been in the rotation and that's a decision that I've made.”

The Knicks and Suns are two teams who registered interest in Sochan before the trade deadline, according to reporting from Michael Scotto at HoopsHype. Now Sochan can take his pick out of any offers he gets in the buyout market, and won't have to deal with any complications of restricted free agency in the summer.

San Antonio didn't make any deadline moves, and rookie Carter Bryant is a key reason why. He's a big, defense-focused wing who functions as a floor-spacing finisher on offense. Over the last few weeks he's playing more and hitting shots, earning a spot in the rotation and future plans of the Spurs. He's playing the kind of role that the team would have loved to get consistently from Sochan.

The Spurs now have an open roster spot, and they could use it to look for a third-string center.