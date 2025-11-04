Baylor guard Cameron Carr receiving NBA praise following breakout game on Monday
Baylor basketball got off to a slow start on Monday night when it took on UTRGV. The Bears trailed for a total of 15:01, but Baylor bounced back when it needed to. The Bears started the young season with a 96-91 win, and Baylor is now officially 1-0.
Leading the charge was Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr, someone who emerged this past summer in the FISU World University Games. Carr shot 9-of-14 from the field, and scoring a game-high 28 points. He added five rebounds to his total.
Following the game, head coach Scott Drew spoke on Carr's performance.
"Well, Cam is one of those guys -- he looks really good," said Drew. "And when it's cooking, it's fun to watch. I think with Cam, the great thing at Tennessee and since he's here is just the consistency. And he's a very skilled, as athletic as any player that we've had here. But his overall toughness ability to make winning plays.
"He's doing those things defensively, more, more consistent. And some of that was he's still slight, but when he got into college, he's probably a little underweight. And he's done a good job learning and growing. And I know when it's when things are rolling, he's fun to watch. And as far as dunking wise, I mean, he's as good as anybody we've had. We've had some elite ones."
The redshirt sophomore began his career at Tennessee, but injuries and not getting consistent rotation minutes led to his transfer. Now in Waco, Carr is making the most of his time. The 6-foot-5 guard said he takes pride in not only his offensive abilities, but his ability to make plays on the defensive end of the court. Carr also said he can get better at communicating with his teammates.
"I think that what you can expect is a full effort," Carr said. "I think I'm somebody that's gonna take defense. That's a pride thing for me. Taking advantage of my matchup. And sometimes they get the best of me. And I just got to learn from and be a better team defender.
"I think I could do a way better job communicating to my teammates. I feel like a lot of the things going to the basket, any slips, curls, I feel like it was kind of on me. I think I definitely have to do a better job communicating with my teammates on it."
Following the game, there were media personalities and fans who were very impressed with Carr's performance. He is already being named as someone to watch for draft season.