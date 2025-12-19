How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball host Alcorn State

After a little hiatus, Baylor is back in action -- twice -- this weekend. The Bears will get things started on Friday night at home against Alcorn State. The Braves will come to Waco with a 1-9 record and Baylor will enter the game as a massive favorite, with a 7-2 record.

Baylor is led by Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr, who has starred for the Bears since leaving the Vols. Carr has built up his draft stock and could be in store for another big outing on Friday. Baylor hopes to continue to see progression from five-star Tounde Yessoufou, who appears to be gaining his footing in the collegiate level.

Here is how you can see Carr, Yessoufou, and the Bears in action.

How to watch

Day: Friday, Dec. 19

Friday, Dec. 19 When: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Announcers: John Morris and Pat Nunley

John Morris and Pat Nunley Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.4 PPG

Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 7.8 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.9 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG

Alcorn State

Points: Shane Lancaster - 11.4 PPG

Rebounds: Tycen McDaniels - 4.0 RPG

Assists: Jameel Morris - 2.1 APG

Steals: Jameel Morris - 2.3 SPG

Blocks: Tycen McDaniels - 1.0 BPG

History

Baylor is 4-0 all-time against Alcorn State. The two programs last squared off against one another in the 2021-22 season. The Bears would win 94-57 in Waco. The first time Baylor and Alcorn State played was back in 2006, when the Bears won 90-59.

A win for the Bears would give them their 50th consecutive non-conference win at home.

BU ranks second in the nation, behind Auburn, for the longest active home non-con winning streak.

BU's last loss at home to a non-conference team was 12/18/18 against Stephen F. Austin, 59-58.

Baylor is 96-4 in its last 100 non-conference home games dating back to Nov. 20, 2013.

Baylor holds an impressive 68-1 program record against teams in the SWAC, its only loss coming from Texas Southern in 2018.

The Baylor offense has been sharing the wealth with at least four Bears scoring in double-figures in eight out of nine games this season.

BU is ranked 12th in the nation and fourth in the Big 12 in offense efficiency (123.3) according to KenPom.

Baylor leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (15.13) and is ninth in the nation.

