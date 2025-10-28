Early NCAA Tournament projections for Baylor basketball after losing entire roster
Basketball season is almost here -- whether you're ready or not. Monday marks the new season of college basketball and Baylor will begin its quest for a Big 12 Championship against UTRGV.
It's going to be a learning curve for this team -- they haven't played a single second of basketball together in a game that counts. Scott Drew lost every player from last year's NCAA Tournament team to either the transfer portal, graduation, or the NBA Draft.
But Baylor is expected to be competitive this season and making the NCAA Tournament is expected in Waco -- it's also expected from ESPN's college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi. In Lunardi's latest bracketology, which was released prior to the season, he has the Bears as a No. 8 seed.
Lunardi projects the Bears to play the No. 9 seed Ole Miss Rebels in the Midwest Region. The winner of the game would likely play No. 1 seed Purdue in the Round of 32.
Baylor looks the part early
Baylor had a chance to -- kind of -- play together this summer, representing Team USA in the FISU World University Games. Not all of Baylor's roster was on site -- players like Tounde Yessoufou and Juslin Bodo Bodo, among others, weren't playing with Team USA.
But the Bears shot their way to a Silver Medal, losing in the finals. Baylor also played two exhibition games in October. The Bears beat Grand Canyon before losing a heartbreaker to Indiana in Indianapolis.
Yessoufou, the five-star freshman, has looked the part and should be a force for Scott Drew. Baylor has plenty of options, as well. Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr, Oregon State transfer Michael Rataj, Cincinnati transfer Dan Skillings, and Wyoming transfer Obi Agbim can all get hot on any given night.
There might be some bumps in the road along the way, but coach Drew usually has Baylor playing like. a team to reckon with and with the talent on this team -- that shouldn't change this season.
