Baylor Has Emerged as a Possible Destination for Yale F Isaac Celiscar

After getting freshman Kayden Mingo from Penn State, Baylor continues to make moves in the portal, also having a top-20 forward from Yale, Isaac Celiscar, visit campus today, per his agency. Isaac showed tremendous growth at Yale, going from averaging seven points a game in 20 minutes last year to over 13 points a game while also elevating his passing game.

Might Be a Tough Battle to Acquire

With the size and athleticism Celiscar has, he's recently gained interest from major programs, Kentucky and Texas A&M, to name a few. He's a seriously talented player, and might want to go somewhere where the roster is more ready to compete, but you really never know. The biggest question is what Scott Drew can offer Isaac that Kentucky or Texas A&M can't give him.

Celiscar is almost guaranteed playing time if he decides to sign for Baylor, but after his productive sophomore year, I think no matter where he goes, he will likely be the starter. He has the mold for an NBA stretch forward that can defend and shoot consistently from just about anywhere on the court.

Fills Need at Forward Position

If Baylor can find a way to land Celiscar, it would fill one spot for the positional need, and then they can focus on loading up their guards to give Mingo someone else to rotate with. So far, Baylor has gotten two guards in the portal, Mingo recently, and Brett Decker committing on the 11th. With star freshman Tounde Yessoufou keeping all of his options on the table, Baylor has been in panic mode searching for a new forward.

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) scores a three-point basket against the Utah Utes during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor only had one roster listed as a forward this year, and will definitely have to find a few spots to fill with the heavy guard rotation being mostly gone. Baylor has only contacted one forward on a visit so far, with a few more to be expected.

One name I would like Baylor to look at and give a visit to is Justin McBride from James Madison. He is a very talented stretch forward, with good length, great defense at the rim, and enough shooting to be solid third or fourth option. While most of my targets are younger players, it wouldn't hurt to look for a few veteran forwards due to the lack of experience on this team. A few names here could be Aiden Applewhite from Georgia Southern and Aiden Shaw from Boston College.