Baylor Misses On Key Transfer Portal Target

After a disappointing 17-17 season, Baylor has started its search to rebuild its roster for the 2026-27 basketball season. The Bears are set to lose four seniors from this year's team, and Baylor is waiting to hear what Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are going to do with their careers.

In the meantime, Baylor has been linked to several key players in the transfer portal, but on Thursday, the Bears missed out on a key player.

San Diego State guard Miles Byrd opted to commit to Providence over Baylor and others. The Bears contacted Byrd and it sounded like Baylor was making a serious run to land him, but the 6'6" rising senior opted to go elsewhere.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would have been a nice addition for Drew's program. The Bears struggled to defend elite teams this season, and that's exactly what Byrd would have brought to the table in Waco. He was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, while being able to add an offensive element. Starting in all 33 games for San Diego State, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Assuming Baylor at least loses one of Carr or Yessoufou, Byrd would have been a nice plug-and-play option for the Bears next season.

Other players in the mix

With how Baylor's season went, Drew isn't going to leave any stone unturned in this transfer portal cycle. He will look at low-level players, along with the best of the best in the transfer portal.

One name that keeps floating around who Baylor has interest in is former Georgetown star KJ Lewis. The 6'4" guard just wrapped up his junior season and he is from Texas — a return to his home state could be an intriguing option for Lewis.

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

He led the Hoyas, averaging 14.9 points and also grabbed 5.1 rebounds, and stole the ball 2.1 times per game. Lewis transferred to Georgetown from Baylor's foe, Arizona, where he was for his first two seasons of collegiate basketball. Lewis started six games for the 'Cats in his sophomore season.

A return to the Big 12 Conference is not out of the question, and he would instantly become one of Baylor's top offensive options next season. With his ability to play defense, it would be a very nice addition to Drew's team.

There are several mid-major prospects Baylor is looking at as well, but the Bears are in need of making a few splash commitments this cycle.