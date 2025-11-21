Inside The Bears

Baylor's Taliah Scott is announcing herself as one of the top transfers in the country

Baylor guard Taliah Scott is off to a dominant start, averaging 26 points through five games. Her 32-point performance vs. No. 19 Iowa highlighted both her star power and the Lady Bears’ need for more consistent support around their emerging centerpiece.

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Baylor guard Taliah Scott didn’t need a month to establish herself as the Lady Bears’ offensive engine. She needed five games. The former Auburn Tigers standout has launched her Baylor career with one of the most electric scoring starts in the nation, and Thursday night’s 57–52 loss to the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes only reinforced how central she already is.

Scott poured in 32 points in 36 minutes, keeping seventh-ranked Baylor within reach despite an offense that struggled everywhere else. At times, she was Baylor’s entire lifeline including single-handedly swinging momentum with 12 straight points to open the fourth quarter. Through five games, she’s averaging 26.0 points, shooting nearly 46 percent, and getting to the free throw line 8.8 times per game, the highest mark among players in the Power Four conferences.

Elite Start, Heavy Burden

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) dribbles the ball upcourt against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Thursday’s box score told one story. The season data tells an even louder one: Scott is doing nearly everything for this Baylor roster.

She leads the team in scoring (26.0 PPG) by double digits, in minutes (34.5 MPG), and ranks second in assists (5.0 APG). The next-highest scorer, senior forward Bella Fontleroy, is averaging 14.0 points in 27.3 minutes. Senior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs—Baylor’s Wooden Award Top-50 nominee—ranks second in minutes (28.8) and is averaging 12.5 points and 9.8 rebounds, but she was held scoreless against Iowa.

Senior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek leads the team in assists (5.3 APG), yet she’s averaging just 2.5 points per game and shooting 15 percent from the field. That imbalance has forced Scott into a high-usage role from day one, a role she’s embraced but cannot carry alone indefinitely.

Iowa exposed the danger of that dynamic. Once the Hawkeyes tightened their coverage late, Baylor missed its final 10 shots and Scott missed her last five attempts. With no secondary scoring threat to relieve pressure, Iowa’s 9–0 closing run felt inevitable.

A Five-Game Offensive Clinic

Nov 3, 2025; Paris, FRA; Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) steals the ball from Duke Blue Devils guard Riley Nelson (4) during the second half at Adidas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Scott’s production isn’t a fluke. It’s a pattern:

- 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists vs. No. 7 Duke

- 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Lindenwood

- 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists vs. UNLV

- 22 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists vs. Le Moyne

- 32 points, 3 rebounds vs. No. 19 Iowa

Scott has undeniably changed the ceiling of this team. Now Baylor must build the kind of balanced attack that can match what their emerging star is giving them every night.

Her start makes one thing clear: the Lady Bears have a centerpiece. The next step is developing a support system worthy of her rise.

