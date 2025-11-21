Baylor's Taliah Scott is announcing herself as one of the top transfers in the country
Baylor guard Taliah Scott didn’t need a month to establish herself as the Lady Bears’ offensive engine. She needed five games. The former Auburn Tigers standout has launched her Baylor career with one of the most electric scoring starts in the nation, and Thursday night’s 57–52 loss to the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes only reinforced how central she already is.
Scott poured in 32 points in 36 minutes, keeping seventh-ranked Baylor within reach despite an offense that struggled everywhere else. At times, she was Baylor’s entire lifeline including single-handedly swinging momentum with 12 straight points to open the fourth quarter. Through five games, she’s averaging 26.0 points, shooting nearly 46 percent, and getting to the free throw line 8.8 times per game, the highest mark among players in the Power Four conferences.
Elite Start, Heavy Burden
Thursday’s box score told one story. The season data tells an even louder one: Scott is doing nearly everything for this Baylor roster.
She leads the team in scoring (26.0 PPG) by double digits, in minutes (34.5 MPG), and ranks second in assists (5.0 APG). The next-highest scorer, senior forward Bella Fontleroy, is averaging 14.0 points in 27.3 minutes. Senior forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs—Baylor’s Wooden Award Top-50 nominee—ranks second in minutes (28.8) and is averaging 12.5 points and 9.8 rebounds, but she was held scoreless against Iowa.
Senior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek leads the team in assists (5.3 APG), yet she’s averaging just 2.5 points per game and shooting 15 percent from the field. That imbalance has forced Scott into a high-usage role from day one, a role she’s embraced but cannot carry alone indefinitely.
Iowa exposed the danger of that dynamic. Once the Hawkeyes tightened their coverage late, Baylor missed its final 10 shots and Scott missed her last five attempts. With no secondary scoring threat to relieve pressure, Iowa’s 9–0 closing run felt inevitable.
A Five-Game Offensive Clinic
Scott’s production isn’t a fluke. It’s a pattern:
- 24 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists vs. No. 7 Duke
- 29 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists vs. Lindenwood
- 23 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists vs. UNLV
- 22 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists vs. Le Moyne
- 32 points, 3 rebounds vs. No. 19 Iowa
Scott has undeniably changed the ceiling of this team. Now Baylor must build the kind of balanced attack that can match what their emerging star is giving them every night.
Her start makes one thing clear: the Lady Bears have a centerpiece. The next step is developing a support system worthy of her rise.
More From Baylor On SI:
- With Mack Rhoades OUT as athletic director, what are Baylor's options for replacement?
- Recruiting insider predicts programs will ‘pick away’ Baylor’s top 2026 commits
- Former Baylor Bears are on a tear to start the NBA season
- Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson plummets in the latest power rankings after loss to Utah
- 3 Keys to a Baylor Victory over Arizona