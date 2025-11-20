Former Baylor Bears are on a tear to start the NBA season
The 2025-2026 NBA season began nearly a month ago and the Baylor Bears men’s basketball program is well represented with nine players earning regular minutes on a nightly basis.
Below is a quick rundown of how all the former Baylor Bears are currently doing in the NBA.
Keyonte George (Point guard, Utah Jazz)
George has evolved his game to the next level so far this season as he is averaging 23 points per game, almost 10 points more than last season. George is also the main facilitator for the Jazz with an average of 7.1 assists per game and a solid 3.9 rebounds. George has turned up the heat this week by scoring 33 and 34 points in consecutive games.
VJ Edgecombe (Shooting guard, Philadelphia 76ers)
The third overall pick from this year’s draft burst onto the scene with a historic 34-point outing in his NBA debut. Since the opener, it’s been a bit of a struggle for the rookie as he has not surpassed 26 points and scored more than 20 just two times. Edgecombe is showing an impressive all-around game by averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Royce O’Neale (Small forward, Phoenix Suns)
O’Neale plays his role as a veteran secondary contributor perfectly in Phoenix. The longest-tenured Baylor Bear in the NBA is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game (29.6 minutes per game).
Davion Mitchell (Point guard, Miami Heat)
The Heat are missing their two biggest names and Mitchell has taken advantage of the opportunity by flirting with a double-double every game. Mitchell is averaging 10.2 points, 7.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals as the starting point guard in South Beach.
Jeremy Sochan (Power forward, San Antonio Spurs)
Sochan missed the first six games of the season with a sprained wrist. He made his season debut against the Lakers on 11/5 and impressed with 16 points in 23 minutes. Since that game, it’s been a disappointing run for Sochan as he has scored more than 10 points just once in the past seven games. The fourth-year player is averaging 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over 16.4 minutes per game.
Taurean Prince (Small forward, Milwaukee Bucks)
Prince was quietly working off the bench as a veteran contributor through the first nine games before suffering a herniated disk in his neck that will keep him out indefinitely with no timetable for return. Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers across 21 minutes per game before the injury.
Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelican)
It’s been an interesting start to the sophomore season for the big man as he was flirting with double-doubles in the first five games of the season before an illness forced him to miss four games. The Pelicans have been ramping him up slowly since returning (less than 15 minutes in three of the past five games) but a coaching change has surrounded his future with a ton of questions. Missi is averaging six points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18.7 minutes per game.
RayJ Dennis (Point guard, Indiana Pacers)
Due to a flurry of injuries to important pieces, Dennis had a great run, for his standards, to open the season, which includes a 17-point effort versus the Mavericks on 10/29. With players slowly returning to action for the Pacers, Dennis has seen his role greatly diminish to the point where he has been a healthy DNP in three of the past five games. Dennis is averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 14.5 minutes per game.
Ja’Kobe Walter (shooting guard, Toronto Raptors)
Walter missed the first three games of the season and has not been much of a factor in the rotation for the Raptors. On a positive note, Walter scored a season-high 11 points on Wednesday night versus the 76ers. Walter is averaging 3.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and .8 steals across 11.4 minutes per game.