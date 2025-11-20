Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson plummets in the latest power rankings after loss to Utah
In the recent quarterback power rankings put out by David Cobb of CBS Sports, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson has dropped several spots after a home loss to Utah last Saturday. After ascending to the 20th spot in last week’s power rankings, Robertson has plummeted to No. 27 this week.
In the 55-28 loss to the Utes, Robertson threw for 430 yards and three TDs, but also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six.
RELATED: 3 Keys to a Baylor Victory over Arizona
It is an odd situation when you consider that Robertson leads the FBS in passing yards (3,210) and passing yards per game (321). In addition, Robertson has thrown 29 touchdown passes and nine INTs.
In the loss to Utah, Robertson posted his third game of the season with over 400 yards passing. In addition, Robertson suffered his second-lowest completion rate of the season (49.2) and his lowest QB rating of the season, 120.37.
Swarming the Forward Pass
Robertson has a chance to climb back up the rankings, but he will have to do it against the No. 7 pass defense in college football in a road game against the Arizona Wildcats.
The Wildcats boast a stingy secondary that has “allowed” the following:
- Completion rate of just 52.2 percent
- Eight passing touchdowns
- 14 interceptions
- 159.5 passing yards/game
Baylor's Counter-Attack
But the Arizona defensive backs will be challenged by Robertson and his corps of talented receivers:
- WR Josh Cameron: 60 rec, 746 yards, 7 TDs
- TE Michael Trigg: 43 rec, 649 yards, 6 TDs
- WR Kole Wilson: 36 rec, 520 yards, 5 TDs
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins: 49 rec, 578 yards
Cameron hauled in a season-high 13 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Utah. Hawkins is suspended for the first half after being ejected for fighting in the Utah game.
Replacements for Hawkins include Kobe Prentice (six receiving TDs) and Jadon Porter. Both of these players must step up and produce in Hawkins’s absence if Baylor is to have a chance at victory in the desert against the Wildcats.
More From Baylor On SI:
- Recent transfer reporting poses looming question on Baylor's QB situation
- Baylor freshman lands in the first round of latest NBA mock draft projections
- Analyst says Baylor in for a major battle with elite programs before Signing Day
- Sawyer Robertson stands firm behind Dave Aranda as Baylor fights for its future