Recruiting insider predicts programs will ‘pick away’ Baylor’s top 2026 commits
After the latest updated Rivals' player rankings, Baylor currently has the 29th-ranked 2026 recruiting class, per the Composite. Despite challenges on the football field, Dave Aranda and his team have recruited very well.
The only problem is that Aranda could be on the chopping block in Waco. Baylor had preseason Big 12 title aspirations, but with a 5-5 record through 10 games, the Bears are just hoping to make a bowl game at this point.
RELATED: Baylor’s defense searching for answers after embarrassing showing in loss to Utah
While Baylor currently has a top-30 class, some wonder if the Bears can hold onto their elite talent. According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, the answer is no. In his latest predictions article, the recruiting insider believes the top talent will be picked away ahead of Signing Day.
Jamarion Carlton
Carlton is the jewel of the 2026 class, and after a fantastic senior season, he could be an instant starter in Waco next season. However, the Texas Longhorns are after Carlton. He says he is locked in with Baylor, but if Aranda loses his job, all bets are off. Spiegelman is looking at Texas ahead of Signing Day.
Jamarion Vincent
The Waco product will be hard to pluck away, but both Texas and Michigan are keeping things interesting. Once again, if Aranda loses his job, Vincent could look elsewhere. Both the Longhorns and Wolverines are teams to watch in his recruitment, per Spiegelman.
Jae'Lin Battle
The defensive lineman was recently awarded a four-star and he has been a hot commodity. Teams like Missouri, Washington, and Kansas are keeping in contact with Battle and Baylor could be in for a fight to keep the talented lineman in the class.
Jordan Clay
Jordan Clay was another big win for Dave Aranda and with so many WRs leaving the team after this season, keeping Clay feels like a must. However, Spiegelman pointed out that both Washington and Texas are keeping things interesting in his recruitment. The Longhorns are doing all they can to try and pluck away some Baylor talent.
London Smith
Lastly, the Baylor legacy is another player whom Spiegelman mentioned. Smith was recently in Lubbock to see Texas Tech, and like Carlton, Smith says he is locked in with Baylor. But the Red Raiders aren't going to go down without a fight.