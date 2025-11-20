With Mack Rhoades OUT as athletic director, what are Baylor's options for replacement?
On November 13th, it was announced that Mack Rhoades would be taking a 4-week "leave of absence" from the school due to personal reasons. As the week went on, it seemed more and more likely that Mack and Baylor would eventually part ways. On Thursday, it was announced he would officially part ways with the University. There are a few national options for a replacement that may excite Baylor fans and bring them the stability and longevity they so desperately want.
Baylor will need to hire an athletic director as soon as possible, mainly to make a decision on Dave Aranda's future. Here are three realistic options that could put Baylor on the right path.
Jeremiah Dickey - Boise St.
Jeremiah Dickey grew up in Texas, went to school at the University of Texas, and worked at Baylor for three years under Mack Rhoades before taking the Boise State job in 2021. Jeremiah Dickey would be a home run hire for Baylor; Athletic Director of the Year in 2025, has overseen a revival of Boise St athletics to heights they have never seen, and someone with strong Texas roots.
Most of all, Dickey is a man of faith, and he takes that to work every single day. Jeremiah Dickey speaks highly of Mack Rhoades and was his right-hand man during their time together at Baylor and, before that, at the University of Houston. Dickey would be my choice if the Bears administration is able to pull him away from Boise St, where he signed a 4 year extension earlier this year.
Jared Mosley - North Texas
Jared Mosley oversaw North Texas's move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. Mosley is ingrained in Texas, spending most of his career with Abilene Christian and North Texas. Mosley is very business-oriented, something the Baylor Administration would like, as the athletics world continues to merge with business.
Mosley is familiar with Waco, serving as CEO of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco for three years. He has overseen a revival and expansion of North Texas athletics, especially football, which is having one of its best seasons of all time. If Mosley were the hire, there is no doubt he would bring along head football coach Eric Morris to continue the project they started at North Texas. Mosley knows Texas, is business-oriented, and is ready for a move up to the power 4.
Bryan Maggard - Louisiana-Lafayette
Dr. Bryan Maggard has developed a reputation as one of the most steady and effective athletic directors in the Group of Five. Before taking over at Louisiana in 2017, he spent 21 years at Missouri, including two years working directly under Mack Rhoades. In Louisiana, Maggard elevated the brand nationally, overseeing significant facility and aesthetic upgrades across all their athletics and expanding their business footprint across the Southeast.
He emphasized recruiting and culture from the start, helping deliver consecutive No. 1 recruiting classes in the Sun Belt and supporting one of the most successful stretches in Louisiana football history. Maggard also brings strong national ties through NCAA leadership programs and student-athlete development initiatives. that he has led and been a part of. Maggard would be a strong, outside fit for Baylor.
All three of these athletic directors would be a great fit at Baylor. The Baylor administration has got to move fast; there is no time to wait for a decision on Dave Aranda and then bring in a new head coach.
