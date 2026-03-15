Baylor's Cameron Carr Gets More Respect; Tounde Yessoufou Hangs on in Latest NBA Mock Draft

The Bears' season likely came to an end on Tuesday after falling in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to ASU.

Under the bright lights, Carr scored 25 while bringing down seven rebounds. But Yessoufou fell short, scoring 15 and going 0-7 from three-point range.

The two stars have given Baylor fans some memorable moments in a struggle of a basketball season.

As gazes turn towards Baylor football and March Madness, keep an eye on where these two go come late June.

Tounde Yessoufou: NBA ready?

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

ESPN describes Yessoufou as having "the tools and motor to be a plus defender in time, but it hasn't all clicked for him yet."

The freshman was once projected as early as the 23rd pick in the draft but has fallen due to inconsistent defense and poor shooting.

He is currently slotted at the last pick of the first round, going 100 miles north to pair up with Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Yessoufou is in an interesting position, "with a case for a second year of college based on the body of work this season," says ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo.

This would be ideal for Baylor, who will be in search of talent to keep in Waco over the offseason.

The 6'5" power scorer would be a rock for the Bears ball club while rounding out his talent in preparation for the next level.

Cameron Carr

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Cameron Carr had a great season with the Bears, averaging 19 points and shooting almost 40% from deep over the season.

ESPN credits him with "real shot-making chops and still room to improve in all areas of his game" who "could succeed in a scaled-down NBA role."

He currently is projected to get picked up by the Denver Nuggets with the pick number 23 in the draft after being as high as 18 earlier in the season.

His small tumble has likely been due to him being an "inconsistent offensive creator," falling short in games where the Bears really needed him to have a night.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"He needs to become a better defender to broaden his impact beyond scoring, but he's the type of athletic wing shooter NBA teams like to roll the dice on and develop."

No doubt, the sophomore has some areas to sharpen up in his game, but his raw talent gives him all the upside NBA teams need to see.