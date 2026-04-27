Baylor Basketball Gets Their Guy After Five-Star Dylan Mingo Commits to the Bears

After over a week of waiting, news has finally broken that 5-star Dylan Mingo will be joining his brother Kayden Mingo and the Baylor Bears for the 2026-2027 season.

After a disappointing 2025-2026 season, Scott Drew has been piecing together the Bears' roster with some fantastic defense and shooting across the board, and this move is the biggest piece of the puzzle.

BREAKING: Top-10 senior Dylan Mingo, the best available guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Baylor, he told ESPN. Mingo will join his brother, Kayden, in Waco after he transferred from Penn State.



"It is a blessing to play with him again," Mingo told @PaulBiancardi. pic.twitter.com/HRA5aSSf8G — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 27, 2026

This is easily the best addition of the offseason for Baylor; Mingo is a guy that they have been in pursuit of since the beginning of the calendar year. His tight handles, scrappy defense, and solid rebounding give him a 98 player rating per 247Sports.

It felt like a lost cause after the 6'5" guard signed with UNC in February, but Dylan decommitted for unknown reasons, and his brother Kayden signed with the Bears after his freshman season at Penn State.

Assuming Dylan Mingo is healthy, he and his brother will slot in as guards for the Baylor backcourt, giving the Bears one of the scarier starting lineups in the Big 12.

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Mingo is the player Baylor needed

Dylan Mingo is the exact piece the Bears were looking for; they were in need of a ball handler who can get himself a bucket in a given possession, and Dylan is that guy.

Concerns about shooting are valid, as Kayden only shot 24.4 from deep last season, and Dylan is not the most proven from beyond the arc either. This is likely why Coach Drew has had emphasis on shooting talent like Brett Decker Jr. and Isaac Celiscar, while retaining Isaac Williams Jr.

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The Mingo brothers will likely not bear the burden of shooting the long ball; they just have to worry about getting to their spots, driving the ball, and creating open looks for shooters on the outside.

The defense has taken a huge jump for the Bears this season; the Mingo brothers have built in chemistry to go along with their already impressive defense (both averaging over 2 steals a game).

Block machine Juslin Bodo Bodo and transfer portal additions like Evan Chatman are defensive-minded forwards that will complement the perimeter defense of the brothers.

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This move might mark a new era of Baylor sports. Adding the Mingo brothers is likely not a cheap project, but new athletic director Doug McNamee has made it clear that he is putting the fans first while working at Baylor, and the fans are certainly pleased right now.