UNLV vs. San Diego State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, March 6
San Diego State still has a chance to grab a share of the Mountain West regular season title, but they'll need to win on Friday night and hope that Utah State falls to New Mexico.
Before SDSU can think about that game, the Aztecs need to take care of business against UNLV tonight. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Mountain West showdown.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UNLV +10.5 (-115)
- San Diego State -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV +350
- San Diego State -465
Total
- OVER 155.5 (-110)
- UNDER 155.5 (-110)
UNLV vs. San Diego State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 6
- Game Time: 10:00 pm ET
- Venue: Viejas Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- UNLV Record: 16-14 (11-8 in Mountain West)
- San Diego State Record: 19-10 (13-6 in Mountain West)
UNLV vs. San Diego State Betting Trends
- UNLV is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 9-1 in UNLV's last 10 games
- UNLV is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. San Diego State
- San Diego State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 4-1 in SDSU's last five games
- SDSU is 18-1 straight up in its last 19 home games
UNLV vs. San Diego State Key Player to Watch
- Miles Byrd, G - San Diego State Aztecs
Miles Byrd is second on San Diego State in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game, but his biggest impact is on defense. He leads the team in both steals per game (1.9), and blocks per game (1.1). He scored 23 points in the first game against UNLC back on January 24.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Prediction and Pick
There's no denying that San Diego State is the far superior defensive team, but is that enough to earn them being a 10.5-point favorite in this spot? UNLV outranks SDSU in effective field goal percentage, coming in at 88th at 53.4% while SDSU ranks 119th at 52.9%.
What could be the difference maker is UNLV's interior defense. Team's have had a ton of success shooting the three-ball against them, but they're much better at defending two-point shots. Luckily for them, San Diego State is 63rd in the country in two-point shot rate.
There's enough there for me to take the points with UNLV on Friday night.
Pick: UNLV +10.5 (-115)
