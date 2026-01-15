Everything Baylor coach Scott Drew said ahead of big game vs. Kansas

Big 12 play hasn't been kind to Baylor in the early part of conference play. The Bears found themselves 0-3 in the Big 12 after falling to TCU, Iowa State, and Houston, but Baylor was able to right some wrongs with its most recent win over Oklahoma State.

However, things are about to get tough again. On Friday, Baylor will head to Kansas for a big game against the Jayhawks -- who just upset Iowa State.

RELATED: Baylor transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

Ahead of the game, head coach Scott Drew met with the media to talk about Baylor's win over Oklahoma State and to preview the Kansas game.

How rewarding it was for Baylor with how well it shot the ball against Oklahoma State

Well, I think any time you set a Big 12 record for us, 73% good things are happening. First, that means we're taking the right shots. Second, that means we're making shots, and after three games and not making many, I think we saved them up, so hopefully we got some more left in the tank for the rest of the year.

The thin margins between the shots falling compared to how they weren't in the last home game

So I think what we care most about, one, is it the shot that's best for us? So if we get the right shot, then we can live with the result, make or miss. Then the next thing is after the right shot, what are we doing on the glass? And we've been a really good offensive rebounding team, and when you're not making shots, you gotta get rebounds, and that's why you're a good offensive rebounding team. So for us, I think it's getting the right shot, not turning it over, not taking a bad shot, and then when you miss, doing your job on the glass.

The challenges of playing at Kansas

Yeah, well, I think, I mean, when you win, what, 14 championships, not a lot of people are beating them there, and I know, I think at one point, everyone kept saying fewer losses at home than total losses for Coach [Bill] Self, and that just is remarkable for what him and the program's been able to achieve. But I think we all know in the Big 12, no matter who you play on the road, it's really hard to win, and the margin of error is slight.

They played a really good game. We played a really good game, and I think both of us are used to playing more really good games than bad games, so I fully expect that's what we'll see from Kansas the rest of the year, and hopefully people see more of what we did last game the rest of the year.

Update on Dan Skillings Jr.

So, with Dan, he was able to -- he was limited in practice, but he was able to do some things, and it was good to see. He's a quick healer, and he's a tough kid, so feeling good about how he's progressing.

Scouting report on Kansas

And then, as far as Kansas goes, I think very similar to us in their first three games, they really didn't shoot it well, and this last game, they did what we did. They were on fire, we were on fire. Obviously, they're more than capable. They've had some really good wins in the non-conference, been ranked all the way up to the last week for a reason. They're really good, so I think it starts inside with the rim protection of the big fella.13 blocks in four games in conferenceis really remarkable, and then [Darryn] Peterson, now that he's back playing, I think it's hard any time someone just comes back, because it's not how they do, it's how the team does, and whenever you have a player out and he comes back, there's always, it takes some time, especially if it's an integral piece.

I think they're obviously getting back to playing with him and look really comfortable last game with doing such. [Melving] Counsel and [Tre] White have been on fire, and really been shooting the ball well.

On getting past the losing streak and a confidence-building win over Oklahoma State

Yeah, well, losing's not fun for anybody. Winning's a lot more enjoyable. Hopefully, the lessons learned in the fine margin of winning and losing hopefully carry over, doesn't guarantee success, but gives you a much better chance, and again, one thing I think is great about the Big 12, though, is you can play well, and you can lose. You're playing against other teams that are really good. So, as a coach, our goal is to win, but other than that, the only thing we can control is playing really well, and whatever our ceiling is, our ceiling is. Let's get to that, and then we'll live with the results.

On how Michael Rataj played against the Cowboys

Yeah, I think he had great energy, really moved well, and, I mean, he had to play the five in the beginning of the year. He had to do that. So, he's a team guy. Whatever it takes to help the team, he's going to do, but obviously feels much more comfortable not being in there banging, and you can see why, because Parson, the big guy from Oklahoma State, was his teammate, and I wouldn't want to bang with him every day, either.

So, I think he's adjusting, and he looked really comfortable last game, and, again, new roles, new things always take time, and I thought we really followed the game plan, and everything that we wanted to do, for the most part, there's always going to be some game slippage, but it was the best we've executed, besides making shots. We took the right ones. We did a lot of good things.

On the road stretch and what more still needs to be accomplished

Yeah, I don't think we really set goals, like we have to win one or two, or we have to sweep this road trip. I think what we've concentrated on with the new group is let's be the best we can be, and let's control what we can control, and, I mean, your goal is to win every game. You come up with a game plan to win the game, and then you do everything you can, but in the last three games, I mean, there were things that we could have done a better job of that we didn't do, that at Oklahoma State, we were much more sound, I mean, even as simple as free-throw shooting. I mean, games are decided mostly on the free-throw line if they're close, and we didn't give ourselves a chance to win, really, in the beginning of conference. Now, last game, we returned to who we'd been more in the non-conference.

Update on JJ White and how Isaac Williams has performed as of late

Well, first, J.J.'s going to be excited when he's out of that boot full-time because he's got one pair of his shoes, or one shoe that always is a lot cleaner than the other one now, so he's getting closer. As far as he provides great energy and leadership, even though he's not playing, so even though he's not in the box score, he is really contributing, and it's great to see his passion and love for Baylor and for our success.

So I think Isaac, we really learned a lot with the university games, and I think that was really a great coming out for Cam, but also it gave a lot of confidence to Isaac, and Isaac was tremendous over there and really put a lot of pressure on the defense, his ability to get to the rim, his ability on the defensive end, his athleticism. I think that really gave us confidence, gave him confidence, and then last game, I think he showed his maturity as far as settling in, made free throws, made shots, then it wasn't rushed, so it was great to see.

More from Baylor on SI