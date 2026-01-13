Baylor coach Scott Drew updates Dan Skillings' injury ahead of Oklahoma State game

Baylor's Dan Skillings Jr. played just 14 minutes in the Bears' loss to Houston on Saturday. Skillings Jr. limped to the locker room with an apparent leg injury. Following the 77-55 loss, Baylor head coach Scott Drew didn't have many answers regarding Skillings Jr. at the time.

But on Monday, ahead of the Bears' game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Drew had good news to share. Drew said nothing was torn, and he should be able to return to the court sooner rather than later.

"Good news, nothing torn. So basically, when pain subsides, when he's able to go, he's able to go," Drew said on Monday. "So he's a tough kid. That'll be sooner rather than later. So that's a blessing."

Skillings Jr., who is averaging 11.3 points and nearly seven rebounds per game, has been a vital part of Baylor's new-look team this year. But his absence is nothing coach Drew and Baylor aren't accustomed to this season. The Bears have had a seven-man rotation for most of the season, thanks to the injury bug.

Skillings Jr. likely won't play against the Cowboys, which means Baylor will once again run with a seven-man rotation, but Drew knows at some point -- it will change.

"Yeah, I think because most of the year we've been at seven," Drew said of his rotation. "So you're used to being in those situations. Last year, we got to, what, eight for four minutes or five minutes of the season.

"So eventually, we'll get there. And I know until that time, any experience you can lean on can be helpful. And hopefully, everyone knows when you have a shorter rotation, you just got to be smarter with fouls."

The emergence of James Nnaji

The reason Baylor was able to go to an eight-man rotation for a few games was due to the mid-season signing of former NBA Draft pick James Nnaji. The former 31st overall pick has played three games with the Bears, averaging 3.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and nearly one block per game.

Once Nnaji can get his footing under him, Skillings Jr. is back, and even possibly injured guard JJ White, the Bears could have a deep rotation.

"Yeah, I think obviously each day, things should get easier, better for him," Drew said of Nnaji. "At the same time, I mean, you think about it in June, in July, you're putting in offense, you're putting in defense, you're drilling it. And so much practice September, October, I mean, it's not like he's coming in where he's battling two or three things.

"First, he's got to get in game shape. Then he's got to get up to the game speed. And adrenaline's different in, it's like anyone that's trained for a marathon, I never will, never, but I've been told, all right?

"Like, when that gun goes off, it's just different than you running by yourself. So I mean, the more he plays, the better that'll be. Better his condition and stamina will be, the more comfortable he'll feel with stuff.

"But I mean, it is a different game. I mean, Euro League games, European basketball games, NBA Summer Leagues, I mean, that's completely different than college. College, you got a lot more guard, quickness play.

"You got a lot -- more lanes are clogged and a lot of athleticism. So the speed of the game takes adjusting to as well. And what's called, what's not called, I mean, there are different rules in FIBA in the US, and he's learning all that stuff.

"So he's a smart young man, and he picks up quick. But again, he's had a lot to overcome in a short period of time. And again, this isn't like starting the semester where you're learning for the finals. Like, this is final exam, this conference. Like, here, we'll let you get used to things. Let's go against three top 15 defenses in the country."

Baylor will take on Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in what feels like a must-win game for the Bears.

