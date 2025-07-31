Former Baylor basketball star gives shocking take on his time in Waco
Scott Drew has seen many talented players come through Waco and has sent 15 players to the NBA. Of those players, the most recent inclusion to that list was the No.3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe.
Coming out of high school, Edgecombe was one of the most highly recruited players in the country. Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of New York, the No. 1 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 4 overall recruit in the country, Edgecombe had his pick of where he wanted to play at the next level. After having taken visits to some of the best collegiate basketball programs in the country, Edgecombe committed to Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears.
While at Baylor, Edgecombe exceeded expectations, averaging 15 PTS, 5.6 REB, and 3.2 AST on great efficiency. However, in a recent interview with new Philadelphia 76ers teammate Paul George, Edgecombe reflected upon his collegiate experience and made some shocking comments. In the interview, Edgecombe went on to explain why he disliked college basketball so much in the excerpt below:
"College, though? I hated college basketball, personally. Some people love it — I don’t. Because I was also dealing with two centers — two bigs — sitting in the paint. I’m trying to get to the cup, and it's bad. I’m like, ‘Bro, I got no space to operate.’ And then you can sit in the paint, you know what I’m saying? There’s no three-second rule. Nothing.”
While Edgecombe may not have been a fan of the college game, that certainly did not affect his performance throughout his lone season with the Bears. Now in the NBA, Edgecombe will look to continue to develop on a star-studded Philadelphia 76ers team that looks to compete in a significantly weaker Eastern Conference.
