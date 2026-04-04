How to Watch Baylor Basketball vs. Oklahoma in The Crown Tournament Semifinals

Baylor started things off in the College Basketball Crown Tournament off with a bang. After an excellent second half, the Bears cruised past Minnesota in Round 1, 67-48, and now Baylor will take on an old rival.

Waiting for Baylor in the semifinals against a former Big 12 foe, Oklahoma. The Sooners drew the No. 1 seed in the tournament, but Oklahoma almost got more than it could handle in No. 8 seed Colorado. The Sooners needed overtime in order to take down the Buffaloes, and now Porter Moser's team looks to rebound.

The Sooners and Bears will square off on Saturday, and the winner will play for the championship on Sunday. The winner of the game will get the winner of West Virginia vs. Creighton.

Here is how you can see the game on Saturday, along with a final score prediction.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, April 4

Saturday, April 4 When: 12:30 p.m. CT

12:30 p.m. CT TV : FOX

: FOX Announcers : Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson

: Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

Score prediction

A lot like Baylor, Oklahoma's season didn't go as planned. Both the Sooners and Bears have been NCAA Tournament teams, but Oklahoma's 17-14 regular season record didn't do it any favors. The Sooners attempted to make a run in the SEC Tournament, but fell to Arkansas by three points after two wins.

The Sooners have four players who average in double figures, but also a lot like Baylor, Oklahoma relies on two players. Nijel Pack leads the team, averaging 16.6 points per game, and Xzayvier Brown is right behind him, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Neither player is quite as prolific as Cameron Carr or Tounde Yessoufou, but there are similarities. Pack shoots over 44% from three, and will be a player the Bears have to watch out for. Both teams average right around 82 points of offense and only one point separates the two teams on the defensive side of the court.

If the Bears are going to take down the No. 1 seed, Baylor is going to need more solid play from its role players. Obi Agbim was sensational against Minnesota, and Isaac Williams was good down the stretch. In the win over Minnesota, Carr shot just 6-of-15 from the field for 15 points. He will have to be better against Oklahoma.

If the Bears can get both Yessoufou and Carr rolling, with help from one or two other players, Baylor has a real shot to beat the Sooners.

Final score: Baylot 81, Oklahoma 78