Baylor’s Linebackers Face a Tough Reset After Portal Losses

The Baylor linebacker room had an up-and-down year in 2025. While they weren't the glaring issue on the defense, there was still a lot to be desired from this group last season. Early-season injuries to Phoenix Jackson and Travion Barnes did not help either, as the room was stretched thin through the last eight games of the season.

The star of the room, Keaton Thomas, decided to transfer this past season and landed at Ole Miss. Phoenix Jackson also left the program, landing at Arkansas. These two would have been massive players for Baylor in 2026, but they were promptly replaced by the staff via the transfer portal.

Baylor freshman Kaleb Burns had an exciting freshman season. | via @KalebBurns2 on Instagram

Projected Depth Chart

MLB

Starter: Travion Barnes (RS SR)

Rotation: Kedric Walker (SR)

Rotation: Anthony Crenshaw Jr. (RS JR)

Depth: JJ Shelton (RS FR)

WLB

Starter: Kyland Reed (SR)

Rotation: Kaleb Burns (SO)

Depth: Kaleb Arterberry (FR)

Look to redshirt: Jaheim Porter (FR), Jamarion Philips (FR)

Coach Aranda post game speech after a win at Texas Tech in 2024. He is known for being a linebacker connoisseur. | Getty Images

Last season, the Baylor linebackers rotated often. It is yet to be seen whether Joe Klanderman will do the same thing. In 2025, after the injuries to Phoenix Jackson and Travion Barnes, it was all Keaton Thomas and Kyland Reed, with true freshman Kaleb Burns breaking through and being productive as well. I expect Kaleb to play even more this season as he continues to live up to the four-star rating he earned in high school.

What I like about the room

The room is young, and there are spots of talent that most definitely provide hope for the 2026 season. Kaleb Burns was a rare bright spot in a horrid defense when he did play, and Travion Barnes showed flashes of brilliance before his season-ending injury. Kyland Reed left a lot to be desired at times, especially for a player who has been in the program for the past three years, but he stayed and got another year of development in a program he knows.

Anthony Crenshaw Jr. with the tackle on Drew Allar in 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The transfers are all enticing prospects. Kedric Walker was good for Georgia State in the Sun Belt last year, and Anthony Crenshaw Jr. was very good in Conference USA. They both have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bears and will have to if Baylor wants any chance at fielding a competent defense and contending for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

What I don't like

I don't like that Baylor lost Keaton Thomas. Keaton was a gem in this awful Baylor defense and produced in all 12 games last season. You undoubtedly downgraded at this position, meaning Travion Barnes and co. will have to produce to the level Keaton did if you want to field a competent defense.

Keaton Thomas with the pass break up against UCF last season. | Raymond Carlin III, Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In a defense that was already awful last season, you are losing your best player at arguably the most important position on the defensive side of the football. I don't see a way we walk away from the 2026 season saying, "the Baylor linebacker room improved from last year." I think a regression is expected. This regression will be made up for with the improvements across the secondary and the far-improved defensive line.

This article is part of a series where we break down every Baylor position following the transfer portal cycle—while the Bears could still add players.

