How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Big Ten foe Washington
Baylor men's basketball is back in action on Sunday night. The Bears got out to a 1-0 start to the season after taking down UTRGV in Baylor's season opener. This time, the Bears will host the Washington Huskies.
The Huskies are out to a 2-0 start after defeating Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Denver. Washington has five players averaging at least 10 points per game. But the Huskies haven't played a team like Baylor yet, which has multiple scorers itself.
In the opening game, Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr erupted for 28 points. Right behind him, five-star freshman Tounde Yessoufou scored 24 for the Bears. Baylor didn't have projected starting center Juslin Bodo-Bodo, who has yet to play for the Bears. His status appears to be trending down for the game against the Huskies, as well.
Here's how you can tune into the game.
How to watch
- Day: Sunday, Nov. 9
- When: 7:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)
Game Notes
- This is the sixth meeting between the two with BU trailing 2-3 in the overall record.
- The last time the two teams competed against each other was Nov. 29, 2020 in Las Vegas when 2/1 Baylor defeated UW 86-52.
- This is the first time in program history Baylor has had zero returning players, losing four out of eligibility, nine to the transfer portal and one to the NBA.
- Baylor's 10 transfers is tied for fourth in the nation with the most transfers joining a team for the upcoming season. BU is one of seven teams in the power-five conferences with double-digit transfers.
- This is only the third time in the last 11 seasons Baylor has been unranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Both prior preseason unranked teams went on to win NCAA Tournament games, including the 2016-17 team that received no preseason votes before rising to No. 1 for the first time in program history.
- Washington has six players averaging double-digit points. F Hannes Steinbach leads the team with 17 PPG through two games
- Steinbach is averaging a double-double -- putting up 17 PPG and 11.5 RPG
More From Baylor On SI:
- Baylor AD Mack Rhoades embroiled in investigation regarding sideline incident with player and coach
- Texas, Michigan, among others trying to flip top Baylor football commits
- This is what needs improving for Baylor’s 2025 football season to be declared successful
- How are former Baylor Bears faring at new schools in 2025