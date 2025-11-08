Texas, Michigan, among others trying to flip top Baylor football commits
While Baylor has snuck into the top 25 in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Bears have their work cut out for them to keep all of the prospects committed. With Baylor struggling this season, after high expectations entering the season, there are several commits looking at other programs as National Signing Day approaches.
Rivals' Sam Spiegelman believes there are three Baylor commits who are flip targets worth monitoring.
Edge Jamarion Carlton
Carlton is the headliner of Baylor's 2026 class. The borderline five-star prospect recently visited Texas, but has since said he was a Baylor lock. However, after visiting Austin, it has recruiting analysts wondering just how locked in Carlton is.
Speigelman believes Texas is the program Baylor needs to watch out for. According to the Composite, Carlton is ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the country. He committed to Baylor back on July 10 and holds offers from almost every big program out there.
Keeping Carlton in the fold is a must for Dave Aranda and Co. Here is 247Sports' scouting report on the edge rusher.
Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits.
CB Jamarion Vincent
The Waco product committed to Baylor back on Jan. 30, and while he also holds offers from several high-end programs, he has been solid with the Bears. However, the Michigan Wolverines recently offered and got Vicent onto campus for a visit.
He enjoyed his visit and has had steady communication with the Wolverines since. The rangy 6-foot-2 CB is a high target for Michigan and the Wolverines are pulling the stops to flip Vincent. According to the Composite, Vincent is the No. 122 prospect in the 2026 class.
Baylor needs to hold onto Vincent, as he is a player the Bears can build around in the secondary. Here is 247Sports' scouting report on the big-time prospect.
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.
WR London Smith
Lastly, the Baylor legacy commit will be in Lubbock this weekend to see Texas Tech take on BYU in a highly anticipated game. Smith committed to the Bears in his junior year of high school and has been a steady commit for Baylor, but the Red Raiders will get him on campus to at least try to attempt a flip.
The 6-foot WR has been an electric playmaker at the high school level. Recently, he surpassed 3,000 career receiving yards for University. When he accomplished the great feat, he posted on social media with a photo of himself in a Baylor uniform.
With how much Baylor uses the WR position, keeping Smith in the fold is a must. The Bears are set to lose Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Kole Wilson after this season. Baylor will need an infusion of talent, and Smith, along with Jordan Clay, will be a great starting point.
Smith is the No. 415 ranked prospect in the 2026 class and Baylor will need to make sure it can secure his commitment.
