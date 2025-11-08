Baylor AD Mack Rhoades embroiled in investigation regarding sideline incident with player and coach
The Baylor Bears are working hard to salvage the remainder of this 2025 season. They got off to a great start toward that goal by defeating UCF 30-3. Currently in a bye week, the Bears are resting up and refocusing their efforts on preparing for the arrival of the 13th ranked Utah Utes on November 15.
But that focus and preparation is being overshadowed by controversy involving the head man of the Baylor athletic administration. Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades got caught up in a university probe into his involvement in verbal, and later physical, altercations before and after the home game vs. Arizona State game on September 20.
Profanity spewed before kick off
Just prior to kickoff, Rhoades confronted tight end Michael Trigg about a piece of uniform attire that apparently Rhoades felt was inappropriate. According to a story on Outkick by Trey Wallace, Rhoades said, “What the f*** are you wearing that yellow shirt for?” This profanity-laden verbal exchange was witnessed by several assistant coaches.
What made it even more bizarre was Rhoades chose to confront Trigg just as he was about to run onto the field with the Baylor offense after receiving the opening kickoff from the Sun Devils.
Trigg shrugged off the encounter and hauled in two touchdown passes that day in a losing effort. Arizona State won the game on a walk-off field goal. On Friday, Trigg was named a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football.
Bizarre behavior continued
After the game, as the Baylor players and coaches were greeting fans and family members, Rhoades displayed more inappropriate behavior. Rhoades inexplicably walked up behind an assistant coach and grabbed him by the arm and neck area and began berating the coach. This physical and verbal assault was witnessed by several members of the team staff, as well as family members.
To Baylor’s credit, they launched an investigation immediately, based on complaints filed with the university’s human resources department. Witness statements and video footage confirm that the incidents did in fact happen.
Baylor acknowledged the events took place and after their review was concluded, stated that the appropriate punishment was levied against Rhoades, based on university policies.
Final thoughts
At the very least, does that “appropriate punishment” involve banning Rhoades from the sidelines for the rest of the season? Inquiring college football minds want to know.
It should be noted that Rhoades is the Chairman of the College Football Playoff, a high-visibility appointment that casts an indirect spotlight on Baylor.
While the university considers this matter closed, this could be, and should be, a developing story.
This is an unfortunate black mark on the reputation of Baylor University and , after a month and half, is still an unnecessary distraction for a football program trying to finish out the 2025 season strong.