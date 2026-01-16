How to watch, score prediction for Baylor basketball at Kansas Jayhawks

Baylor will take the court on Friday night and the Bears are looking for a big win in conference play. After falling to 0-3 in the Big 12, Baylor defeated Oklahoma State on Wednesday night in Stillwater to get its first conference win.

It's already been a tough road for the Bears, after seeing both Iowa State and Houston in their first two of three games, and it won't get any easier on Friday. Baylor heads to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks for a nationally televised contest.

The Jayhawks also had a rough start to Big 12 play, but picked up a massive win over Iowa State in their last game. Kansas lost to both UCF and West Virginia and has been on a win-loss cycle.

Here's how you can see the game, our prediction, and some game notes.

How to watch

Day: Friday, Jan. 16

Friday, Jan. 16 When: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV : FOX

: FOX Announcers: Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson

Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, Kansas)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 20.3 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.9 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.5 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.2 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.6 BPG

Kansas

Points: Darryn Peterson - 21.8 PPG

Rebounds: Flory Bidunga - 8.8 RPG

Assists: Melvin Council- 4.9 APG

Steals: Darryn Peterson - 1.1 SPG

Blocks: Flory Bidunga - 2.5 BPG

Score Prediction

Trent Knoop

Kansas has a bottom-five offense in the Big 12, but has one of the top defenses. The Jayhawks' defense only allows the opponent to shoot 28% from 3 and 38% from the field -- the best in both areas.

Baylor's issue this season has been slow starts. The Bears started quicker against Oklahoma State, which resulted in a win, but a slow start against Kansas could spell trouble. The Bears had a good outing from Tounde Yessoufou this past game, and Baylor will need another good game from him and Cameron Carr. Assuming Dan Skillings Jr. doesn't play, the Bears will need a third player to step up -- Isaac Williams?

The Jayhawks' top option is freshman sensation Darryn Peterson, who is coming off an injury. He has playmakers around him like Tre White and Melvin Council.

If Baylor is going to win this game, a fast start is needed, along with slowing down Peterson on the defensive end of the court. But until Baylor can prove it can win the big one, I have to go with Kansas in a close one at home.

Final score: Kansas 78, Baylor 71

Jacob Haddadin

Every game in the Big 12 is a “must-win,” but traveling to Phog Allen to play Kansas is one that can be chalked up as a loss. Baylor would need another outlier, statistically impressive shooting performance to win in Lawrence this weekend, and I simply do not see that happening. Darryn Peterson has been on fire since returning from injury, and although playing limited minutes, has been extremely efficient. He is the best player Baylor will have faced so far, and I expect him to light it up once again.

Final score: Kansas 78, Baylor 65

Baylor travels to Lawrence for the 49th contest in program history against Kansas on Friday night on FOX.

Friday marks the first time since Dec. 10, 1966 that the two teams have met and both been unranked in the AP Poll. KU took the win, 68-56, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Baylor looks to earn its second program win at Allen Fieldhouse, the lone away win coming on Jan. 11, 2020 where 4/4 Baylor took down 3/3 Kansas, 67-55, almost exactly six years ago.

Baylor and Kansas are the only Power-5 schools to win 18+ games every year since 2008.

Baylor's 350 wins since 2011-12 are third-most in the Big 12 for teams that have been in a power conference in that span, trailing only Kansas (403) and Arizona (385).

The Bears hit their stride in Stillwater on Tuesday night, earning their first conference win, 94-79.

